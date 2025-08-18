Seven NC Summer Nutrition Program Sponsors Receive USDA Turnip the Beet Awards

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced recipients of the Turnip the Beet Awards for the 2024 Summer Nutrition Programs. Recognized this summer by the USDA, 199 sponsors qualified for either a gold, silver or bronze Turnip the Beet award. Seven North Carolina Summer Nutrition Program sponsors received Turnip the Beet Awards.

Gold Boys and Girls Club of Wake County Halifax County Schools

Silver Catawba County Schools Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina

Bronze Beaufort County Schools Elizabeth-City Pasquotank Public Schools



The Turnip the Beet Awards recognize outstanding Summer Nutrition Program sponsors across the nation who are going above and beyond to offer high quality meals that are appetizing, appealing and nutritious to children, incorporate fresh, locally grown foods into meals and snacks, and engage students in educational enrichment. School food authorities and community organizations that serve as sponsors for Summer Nutrition Programs can apply annually. North Carolina awardees receive a certificate and banner to proudly display and recognize their efforts. To learn more and view the full list of recipients of the Turnip the Beet Awards, visit the USDA website.

Summer meals are critical in the lives of millions of our nation’s youth, whose risk for food insecurity increases during the summer months when they no longer have access to the school meal programs. Summer Nutrition Programs present the opportunity to help alleviate summertime food insecurity and positively impact children’s growth and development by offering nutritious meals. High quality summer meals provide daily energy and help make sure children are healthy and ready to learn when they return to school in the fall.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Office of School Nutrition is the state agency in North Carolina administering the School Breakfast Program, National School Lunch Program, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, Special Milk Program, After School Snack Program and Summer Nutrition (SUN Meal) Programs with federal assistance from USDA. Additional information regarding School and Summer Nutrition Programs in North Carolina can be found on the Office of School Nutrition website.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at Program Discrimination Complaint Form English, Program Discrimination Complaint Form Spanish, and from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

email:

Program.Intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.