New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce Joins NVBDC Military and Veteran Organization Task Force

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly welcomes the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce (NJSVCC) as the newest member of its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force . Since its founding in 2018, NJSVCC has been a powerful advocate for Veterans, military spouses, and student Veterans across New Jersey, working to improve economic opportunities and access to contracting for Veteran-owned businesses.Led by Founders Jeff Cantor, CEO, and Francisco Cortes, president, NJSVCC has helped members secure millions in contracts since its inception. The organization hosts numerous procurement and supplier diversity events, provides resilience training and marketing support, and facilitates networking opportunities ranging from formal business forums to community events such as fishing trips, music festivals, and golf outings.In addition to business support, NJSVCC offers the Warrior Portal — a centralized resource hub providing Veterans with access to jobs, healthcare, education, and other vital services to support their transition from service and future success.“NJSVCC is committed to creating fair economic opportunities for Veterans and their families,” said Cortes. “Joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force allows us to amplify our impact and work alongside like-minded organizations dedicated to Veteran business success.”NJSVCC supports members with essential services including assistance with New Jersey Veteran-Owned Business and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business certifications and connections to key regional and federal procurement platforms.Together, NVBDC and NJSVCC aim to foster an environment where Veteran businesses can thrive through expanded advocacy, networking, and contracting opportunities.For more on NJSVCC and the Warrior Portal, visit njveteranschamber.com and warriorportal.com.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.