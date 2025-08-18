CASA and The Hope Center at Pullen Develop Affordable Housing for Emerging Adults Aging Out of Foster Care

Hope Village at Method construction underway

Partnership opens door to this first-of-its-kind Raleigh project

The Hope Village at Method will provide young adults aging out of foster care with a support system they can lean on – one that will help them establish a strong, dependable foundation for adulthood.” — NC Representative Deborah Ross

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CASA and The Hope Center at Pullen have announced the completion and opening of Hope Village at Method, a first-of-its-kind permanent supportive housing community designed specifically for emerging adults aging out of foster care.

The nine-unit development, located in Raleigh, combines CASA’s affordable housing expertise with The Hope Center’s comprehensive support model for children in and aging out of foster care. It is the first CASA NC property built exclusively in partnership with a single referral agency.

Nationally, 43% of youth who age out of foster care report experiencing homelessness by age 21, often more than once. Hope Village at Method aims to disrupt that trajectory by offering both stability and a pathway to self-sufficiency.

“The Hope Village at Method will provide young adults aging out of foster care with a support system they can lean on – one that will help them establish a strong, dependable foundation for adulthood,” said Congresswoman Deborah Ross. “It’s significant that these apartments are located in the Method community – an area of Raleigh that has historically stood as a beacon of hope and resilience. I was honored to secure $1 million in federal funding to help bring this project to life, and I look forward to seeing the lives it will change.”

Hope Village at Method provides remarkably affordable housing for emerging adults aging out of foster care, with residents paying 30% of their monthly income toward rent, supported by foster youth housing vouchers. All residents are current clients of The Hope Center at Pullen, which provides long-term support for those in the foster care system, offering services centered around education, employment, mental health, parenting, and life skills.

CASA will own and manage the building, and a Hope Center at Pullen staff member will support community-building and peer connection as the live-in resident advisor. Residents will also have access to common outdoor space and ongoing case management through The Hope Center at Pullen’s transition program.

Hope Village at Method was made possible through funding from U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross, the City of Raleigh, Wake County, and numerous foundations and individual donors. The site was originally a CASA-owned property that was rezoned and redeveloped into its current form beginning in 2023.

The name “Hope Village at Method” was chosen by The Hope Center’s Youth Advisory Board, made up of current and former clients who helped shape the vision of the project.

A ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled for August 20th, with guests including city and county officials, donors, and community partners. Media are welcome to attend.

###

About CASA NC

CASA is a nonprofit organization with over 30 years of experience providing access to stable, affordable housing for people who are homeless or at risk by developing and managing rental communities. With more than 600 units across North Carolina, CASA’s innovative Housing First approach is recognized for creating pathways to stability and independence. CASA’s latest project, Hope Village at Method, is a 9-unit community in Raleigh that combines affordable housing with on-site supportive services to support youth aging out of foster care. By collaborating with The Hope Center, CASA continues to address housing instability with compassion and impact. CASA is also the developer and manager of the newly opened King’s Ridge apartments in Southeast Raleigh.

About The Hope Center at Pullen

The Hope Center at Pullen is a nonprofit organization that empowers emerging adults transitioning out of foster care in Wake County with the support and connections they need for a safe, stable, and successful adulthood. Founded in 2009 to address homelessness, the organization refined its mission in 2013 to focus solely on youth with lived experience in foster care, becoming the only organization in Wake County dedicated exclusively to this population.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.