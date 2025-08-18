Madagascar Invest and Nobilis Group Launch Strategic Real Estate Partnership in Tamatave

Madagascar Invest x Nobilis Group Partnership

ANTANANARIVO, MADAGASCAR, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madagascar Invest and Nobilis Group have officially launched a strategic collaboration focused on real estate development in the Tamatave region of Madagascar. Following a meeting between Thomas Ottosen, CEO of Madagascar Invest, and Marcin Ługowski, CEO of Nobilis Group, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formalize their partnership and jointly advance key property projects in the area.Nobilis Group, based in Toamasina (Tamatave), specializes in the development and sale of prestigious real estate properties. The company is best known for spearheading the ambitious New Tamatave project – a major initiative to expand the city’s modern housing and infrastructure. As part of this project, Nobilis Group is developing upscale residential communities, including the flagship Lechia Estate in the greater Tamatave area. Through this new partnership, Madagascar Invest will leverage its expertise in connecting foreign investors to local opportunities – including its Madagascar real estate investment platform – to support and promote Nobilis Group’s developments.“We are thrilled to partner with Nobilis Group to drive growth in Madagascar’s real estate sector,” said Thomas Ottosen, CEO of Madagascar Invest. “This collaboration combines Madagascar Invest’s mission to make investing in Madagascar accessible to foreign investors with Nobilis Group’s visionary approach to sustainable community development. Together, we will unlock new opportunities in the Tamatave region that benefit local communities and international investors alike.”During their meeting, Mr. Ottosen and Mr. Ługowski conducted a joint site visit to Lechia Estate, a prominent Nobilis Group project under construction in New Tamatave. Nestled just outside the bustling city of Toamasina, Lechia Estate is an oceanfront residential development spanning 3.5 hectares and packed with modern amenities. The two CEOs toured the gated estate – which features a grocery store, restaurant, swimming pool, and children’s playground – and observed the rapid progress of construction. Both leaders noted the high quality standards being implemented and the project’s accelerated development timeline, reflecting strong demand for upscale housing in the area.Lechia Estate is part of the broader “New Tamatave” initiative, which aims to expand and transform greater Tamatave (Madagascar’s second-largest city) into a vibrant new urban hub. Tamatave (also known as Toamasina) is already a strategic investment locale, famed for its deep-water seaport – the country’s only – and its growing role as an economic center. With a planned northward expansion of the city featuring new residential zones along a 6-kilometer stretch of coastline, the New Tamatave project addresses a pressing need for modern housing and infrastructure. Nobilis Group’s focus on sustainable development in this region closely aligns with Madagascar Invest’s goal of bringing international capital into high-impact projects.The memorandum of understanding signed by the two companies establishes a framework for collaboration on current and future real estate ventures. Under the partnership, Madagascar Invest will tap into its global investor network and investment consulting expertise to channel funding and visibility to Nobilis Group’s projects. Meanwhile, Nobilis Group will provide on-the-ground development capabilities and a pipeline of attractive real estate assets in Tamatave for joint promotion. Both sides have emphasized a commitment to sustainability and community benefit, aiming to create jobs, improve infrastructure, and build investor confidence through their joint efforts.“Visiting the New Tamatave development firsthand was truly inspiring,” added Thomas Ottosen. “Seeing the rapid progress at Lechia Estate and the quality of Nobilis Group’s work confirmed that our combined efforts can make a substantial impact. We look forward to accelerating the development of New Tamatave and delivering exceptional opportunities for investors, while contributing to Madagascar’s economic growth.”This collaboration comes at a time when Madagascar’s real estate market is gaining momentum as an emerging destination for investment. Tamatave’s favorable coastal location, expanding port facilities, and improving infrastructure have positioned it as a key growth area for the country. By joining forces, Madagascar Invest and Nobilis Group are poised to capitalize on this momentum. The partnership exemplifies their shared commitment to sustainable development and underscores a positive outlook for the region’s future. Both companies anticipate that their combined strengths will fast-track the completion of ongoing projects like Lechia Estate and pave the way for new initiatives under the New Tamatave umbrella.About Madagascar InvestMadagascar Invest is an investment consulting company focused on making investing in Madagascar accessible and profitable for foreign investors. Based in Antananarivo, the firm assists clients with a range of services including company formation, real estate transactions, and strategic advisory. Madagascar Invest’s local expertise and end-to-end support help international investors navigate Madagascar’s emerging market with transparency and confidence.About Nobilis GroupNobilis Group is a real estate development company dedicated to crafting sustainable communities in Madagascar’s Tamatave region. As the visionary developer behind the New Tamatave project, Nobilis Group integrates innovative design with high-quality, eco-friendly materials to create secure and energy-efficient residential environments. The company’s portfolio – highlighted by projects like Lechia Estate – reflects its commitment to building not just homes, but vibrant communities that contribute to the region’s growth and prosperity.

