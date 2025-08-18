Bus & Coach Association Adds 281 New Operators, Expanding to 381 Verified Listings Across North America
Launched just one week ago, the new directory already connects travelers with 381 verified bus and coach operators across the U.S. and Canada.
“With this expansion and redesign, we’ve made it faster and clearer for planners to find reliable transportation,” said a spokesperson for Bus & Coach Association. “Adding 281 verified companies demonstrates the industry’s confidence in our platform.”
What’s new and why it matters
Modern UX & performance: a cleaner interface and mobile-first experience.
Broader coverage: users can browse 381 verified operators with more being added monthly.
Smarter discovery: use the bus and coach directory to search by city, fleet type, group size, or trip purpose.
Trust & transparency: verified listings help travelers confidently find bus operators in the US and Canada.
Free access: browsing and contacting operators remains free of charge.
Call for operators
Bus and coach companies in the U.S. and Canada are invited to join the directory. Choose the “list your bus company” option to showcase services and connect with ready-to-book demand.
About Bus & Coach Association
Founded in 2020, Bus & Coach Association connects travelers, planners, and organizations with verified bus and coach operators across North America. The redesigned platform streamlines discovery and outreach, helping users book safe, reliable group transportation quickly and confidently.
