CE in Shanghai and meets representatives of local technology enterprises

MACAU, August 18 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said Macao welcomes Shanghai enterprises to invest in Macao, and strengthen collaboration with its local businesses.

Mr Sam made the remarks at a meeting in Shanghai with local representatives of technology enterprises, when they discussed the rapid advance of Shanghai’s new-technology industries, and Macao's developmental advantages.

The Chief Executive has since 16 August been leading a Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government delegation on a five-day inspection and research tour, which is due to conclude on 20 August. It is to Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, Shanghai Municipality, and Nanjing in Jiangsu Province.

During the meeting with Shanghai technology representatives, the Chief Executive highlighted Macao’s comprehensive advantages and strategic priorities. They included that: 1. “One country, two systems” remains Macao’s greatest institutional strength, providing a highly-internationalised business environment; and 2. that the “Macao + Hengqin” collaborative innovation model – a cornerstone of Macao’s participation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area – continues to foster new industrial forms and market opportunities, as do national development strategies.

Mr Sam went on to say that: 3. Macao’s “One Centre, One Platform, One Base” development positioning, possesses distinct international attributes, placing Macao as a vital gateway for the country’s high-level opening-up, and a key hub for East-West cultural exchange; 4. that Macao is currently prioritising four major projects, with an aim of scaling up specialised industries and providing tangible platforms and investment opportunities for entrepreneurs; and 5. that the city’s “1+4” appropriate economic diversification development strategy is being vigorously advanced through coordinated policy, talent development, and financial support, with high-tech industries as a key focus.

There is a robust foundation for collaboration between Shanghai and Macao and it has immense potential, said Mr Sam. He expressed confidence in Shanghai’s market-savvy entrepreneurs being able to seize emerging opportunities in Macao, and welcomed technology enterprises and talent from Shanghai to invest and explore partnerships in the MSAR.

In the morning, prior to the meeting with technology enterprise representatives, the delegation visited Zhangjiang Science City and two technology enterprises.

During his visit to Zhangjiang Science City, the Chief Executive received a briefing on Shanghai’s journey to becoming a science and innovation hub, key reform achievements, and major technological breakthroughs. He noted that Shanghai’s industrial development strategies, trialling of institutional innovation, and establishment of an integrated system involving international industry, academia, and research, serve as valuable references for Macao in advancing its high-tech industries and developing a technology research industrial park in Macao.

Subsequently, the Chief Executive inspected an innovative pharmaceutical research enterprise and a general-purpose robotics manufacturing enterprise, gaining insights into advances in relevant technological fields, and the application of innovative technologies.

Members of the MSAR delegation participating in the meeting included: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the President of the Administrative Committee of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr Che Weng Keong.