Cultural Affairs Bureau launches the picture book The Musical Journey of Xian Xinghai in paperback edition

MACAU, August 18 - To commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the 120th anniversary of the birth of Xian Xinghai, the Cultural Affairs Bureau has recently published and launched the picture book The Musical Journey of Xian Xinghai in paperback edition. The publication aims to pay tribute to Xian’s remarkable contributions to the nation and his musical achievements, offering young readers an inspiring example of bravery, dedication and patriotism. The picture book will be distributed free of charge from 20 August at all public libraries in Macao, multiple cultural venues, and events commemorating Xian Xinghai. Interested residents are welcome to collect a copy.

Born in Macao, Xian Xinghai is recognised as an outstanding musician of China in the 20th century. His life was one of assiduous study and practice, marked by exertion and sacrifice for the nation. The book, available in Chinese, Portuguese and English, relates the story of Xian’s upbringing, education and musical career developments. The rich content and exquisite illustrations allow children to learn about the composer’s life while also deepening their understanding of the history of the nation’s Resistance against Japanese aggression.

The books are available for free collection during opening hours at the following locations: all public libraries under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, Macao Museum, General Ye Ting’s Former Residence, Mandarin’s House, Lou Kau Mansion, Information Counter at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Chong Sai Pharmacy, Macao Museum of Art, Taipa Houses - Macanese Living Museum, Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory Walkway, Reception of the Cultural Affairs Bureau Headquarter, and Archives of Macao. Each person can collect only one copy on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. For enquiries, please call 2835 7911 during office hours.