Genuin Names Chidansh Bhatt as Chief AI Officer to Lead Generative Engagement

AI Pioneer Bhatt Joins From IBM’s Watson Research Center to Accelerate Genuin’s Video Infrastructure and Redefine Community Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genuin, the leading AI-native generative video experience infrastructure for retail, commerce, and media networks, today announced the appointment of Chidansh Bhatt as its inaugural Chief AI Officer. A globally recognized AI researcher and builder of contextual and generative video AI patents, Bhatt joins Genuin from IBM’s Thomas J. Watson Research Center, where he led the development of cutting-edge large language models, multi-agent systems, and enterprise AI solutions.

In this new executive role, Bhatt will lead the continued development and deployment of Genuin Adaptive Intelligence (GenuinAI), the company’s proprietary AI engagement engine, to deliver automated, personalized, and video-driven experiences across the consumer and customer journey. His mandate covers the full stack, from intelligent content orchestration and contextual video (re-)generation discovery to backend AI infrastructure and scalable monetization.

"This is an opportunity to build and lead something truly transformative," said Bhatt. “Genuin sits at the intersection of generative content, intelligent systems, and human connection. We’re not just building tools. We’re building infrastructure that translates innovative & protective AI vision into practical value for brands and creators, while delivering richer, more relevant experiences for consumers. That’s the frontier I want to help shape.”

Bhatt’s arrival marks a strategic inflection point for Genuin, as the company doubles down on Generative AI investment to expand its generative video infrastructure and cement its role as the default engagement layer for owned digital channels.

“With Chidansh, we’re leveling up,” said Bhargav Patel, CEO of Genuin. “He brings a rare blend of deep technical rigor and applied intelligence. As brands race to reclaim ownership of their consumer relationships in the age of AI giants, Chidansh’s leadership ensures our platform doesn’t just keep pace, but sets the pace. This is the right hire at the right moment.”

BUILDING THE NEXT GENERATION OF BRAND-OWNED VIDEO EXPERIENCES

Genuin’s platform enables retailers, commerce media brands, and publishers to embed video-powered communities directly into their websites and apps, increasing time on site, boosting engagement, and unlocking new media revenue. By integrating vertical video, creator content, and now generative contextual continuity, Genuin is helping clients orchestrate every phase of the consumer journey across owned and offsite channels.

Bhatt’s hire marks a key milestone in Genuin’s mission to deliver generative contextual continuity, video and community engagement that’s non intrusive, personalized, automated, and ever-evolving.

GENUIN ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE (GENUINAI): THE ENGINE BEHIND SCALABLE AND ENGAGING CONSUMER EXPERIENCES

GenuinAI is Genuin’s proprietary AI generator and orchestrator, designed to autonomously plan, build, grow, and monetize brand-owned communities. It connects end-to-end engagement via a dynamic suite of AI agents, including a content strategist, brand memory module, ethical moderator, and yield optimizer.

This isn’t just AI-as-a-feature. It’s AI-as-infrastructure:

- Personalized, scroll-stopping video delivery at scale

- AI that learns from creator content, community feedback, and user behavior

- Ethical moderation aligned with brand values and community tone

- New revenue streams without cookies or third-party platforms

GenuinAI operates as a self-improving system, with no upfront investment required, and deployable with just five lines of code. Each brand retains full ownership and visibility across its own content and data.

As AI reshapes how consumers discover, decide, and engage, brands risk losing connection and control. Genuin’s solution gives brands back control with GenuinAI tailored to each brand destination, community, enables context-aware engagement that reflects real human interests, and drives community-led growth, not just algorithm-fed attention.

With Chidansh Bhatt leading the charge, Genuin is ready to deliver the next chapter of AI-native brand engagement for OpenWeb.

ABOUT CHIDANSH BHATT

Before joining Genuin, Chidansh Bhatt was a senior AI researcher at IBM’s Thomas J. Watson Research Center, where he helped build Granite-7b and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) systems that outperformed GPT-4o and Llama 3.1 in enterprise use cases. His work includes:

- Built autonomous AI agents for IT remediation

- Developed AI-driven job matching and resume tools

- Delivered OOD detection models for global brands

- Led safety inspection systems using Spot robots

- Designed personalized, multi-agent solutions using ChatGPT-4 and reinforcement learning

With a background in high-performance computing, applied machine learning, and human-centered AI, Bhatt brings a uniquely qualified vision to Genuin’s product and platform evolution.

ABOUT GENUIN:

Genuin is the first generative video experience infrastructure purpose-built for brands to embed social-style video and community engagement into their own websites and apps. With scrollable, shoppable vertical video protected by Genuin Adaptive Intelligence (GenuinAI), brands turn owned digital properties into dynamic destinations that drive discovery, interaction, loyalty, and new media revenue.

Founded in 2021, Genuin helps retail, commerce, and media networks reduce reliance on third-party platforms by reclaiming content, relationships, and data. The platform enables brands to create and curate video content with creators, partners, and fans, all in a 100% brand-safe, cookieless environment. With built-in commerce integrations, sponsored content units, and zero-party data capture, Genuin transforms marketing from a cost center into a profit engine.

