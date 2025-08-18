Dietary Fibers Market Advancements Highlighted by Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2030

Rise in demand for fiber supplements and numerous health benefits associated with dietary fibers have boosted the growth of the global dietary fibers market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dietary fibers market size was pegged at $7.90 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $21.67 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in demand for fiber supplements and numerous health benefits associated with dietary fibers have boosted the growth of the global dietary fibers market. However, unhealthy effects of excess consumption of fiber and variable standards & guidelines across regional regulatory bodies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in applications of dietary fibers in the form of fortified snacks and surge in demand from developing economies are expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 295 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2514 Growth in use of dietary fibers in manufacturing fiber supplements is expected to positively fuel growth of the market. Consumers now-a-days have less time to take proper care of their diet, resulting in low fiber consumption. Therefore, consumers are increasingly opting for fiber supplements to fulfil their dietary fiber needs. This is expected to boost demand for fiber-based supplements, thereby contributing positively toward growth of the dietary fibers market.Dietary fibers are the portion of plant food that includes non-starch polysaccharides such as inulin, pectin, beta-glucan, lignin, cellulose, and hemicellulose. It cannot be digested by human digestive system. Cereals, grains, vegetables, fruits, and legumes are rich source of dietary fiber. Dietary fiber helps in smooth bowel movement. There are numerous health benefits associated with consumption of dietary fibers that plays as an important factor in driving the global dietary fibers market growth. Dietary fibers help to prevent certain diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), heart disease, type 2 diabetes, bowel cancer, high cholesterol levels, high blood sugar levels, and obesity.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dietary-fibers-market/purchase-options The global dietary fibers market is segmented based on raw material, product, application, and region. On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, legumes, and nuts & seeds. On the basis of product, it is segmented into soluble dietary fibers and insoluble dietary fibers. By application, it is segregated into foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Finland, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).The global dietary fibers market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2514 Growth in use of dietary fibers in various industries such as foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics exponentially propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe. Disease preventing properties of dietary fibers is paving way for its increasing use in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Dietary fibers are also used in animal feed, especially for poultry and pigs as it is beneficial for digestive tract of animals. Therefore, potential uses of dietary fibers is expected to boost utilization of dietary fibers in different industries, which propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe.The global dietary fibers industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as DuPont, Cargill, Kerry Inc., Ingredion Inc., Farbest Brands, Tate & Lyle, Taiyo International, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, AGT Food and Ingredients, and Batory Foods.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Food Glazing Agents Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-glazing-agents-market-A13716 Immunity Boosting Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/immunity-boosting-food-market-A13681 Breakfast food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/breakfast-food-market

