Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market to Reach US $37.27 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market?

In past years, there has been significant growth in the market size for automotive window and exterior sealing. The market, valued at $26.16 billion in 2024, is set to expand to $27.76 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The expansion observed within this historical period can be traced back to an increase in vehicle production, more rigorous automotive safety standards, a heightened consumer demand for noise reduction, a growing focus on vehicle aesthetics, and the globalization of automotive supply chains.

The market for automotive window and exterior sealing is projected to experience significant expansion in the forthcoming years. The market value is expected to reach $37.28 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The expected growth during the forecast period is associated with the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles, strict environmental policies, the need for improved weather resistance, an emphasis on energy-efficient vehicles, and innovative advancements in sealing manufacturing processes. Key trends for the forecasted period involve progress in sealing technologies, the advent of self-healing seals, tailored options for luxury and premium cars, the incorporation of sophisticated materials, and cooperative efforts towards innovation.

Download a free sample of the automotive window and exterior sealing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9043&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Global Market Growth?

The expansion of the automotive window and exterior sealing market is anticipated to be fueled by increasing sales of commercial vehicles. A commercial vehicle (CV) is any vehicle that is employed for transporting goods or passengers for the benefit of a business or an individual. The systems for automotive window and exterior sealing are implemented to shield the interior and exterior components of the commercial vehicle against noise, dirt, and rainwater. In August 2022, The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, a trade association based in the UK, reported a 46.9% increase in commercial vehicle production, reaching 58,693 units in 2022. Hence, the surge in commercial vehicle sales is stimulating the growth of the automotive window and exterior sealing market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market?

Major players in the Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing include:

• Guardian Industries

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

• Central Glass Co., Ltd.

• Sisecam Group

• Saint-Gobain Sekurit

• AGC Inc.

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group

• Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

• Corning Incorporated

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market?

One major trend emerging in the automotive window and exterior sealing markets is product innovation. Leading corporations in the industry are developing creative products to maintain their dominance in the automotive window and external sealing sector. For example, Goobi Glass LLC, a US manufacturer that produces automotive glass, unveiled a new colored glass for cars in February 2022 featuring the world's first patented technology of its kind. The product can be used in sunroofs, windows, and windscreens, and is available in a range of colors, encompassing 75 unique shades, with the possibility to customize over 18,000 different hues. Apart from adding to the aesthetic appeal of vehicles, Goobi Glass's product also provides the benefit of chromotherapy.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market Report?

The automotive window and exterior sealingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component Type: Exterior Sealing, Glass Run Channel Seals, Roof Ditch Molding Seals

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Vehicles, Electric Vehicle

3) By Application: Aftermarket, OEM(Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Subsegments:

1) By Exterior Sealing: Door Seals, Window Seals, Trunk Seals

2) By Glass Run Channel Seals: Fixed Glass Run Seals, Movable Glass Run Seals

3) By Roof Ditch Molding Seals: Molded Roof Ditch Seals, Extruded Roof Ditch Seals

View the full automotive window and exterior sealing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-window-and-exterior-sealing-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the automotive window and exterior sealing market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in that market during the forecast period. The report on the automotive window and exterior sealing market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Catalyst Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-catalyst-global-market-report

Automotive Dc Dc Converters Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-dc-dc-converters-global-market-report

Automotive Engine Management System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-engine-management-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.