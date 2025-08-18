Insurance Third-Party Administrator Market Expected to Reach $795.1 Billion by 2032

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Insurance Third Party Administrator Market," by Service Type (Claims Management, Policy Management, Commission Management, Others), By End User (Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032," The insurance third party administrator market size was valued at $324.90 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $795.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Third party administrator (TPA) is a licensed third-party entity, which provides administrative solutions to health insurance companies, employment firms, and other entities. It acts as an intermediary between the insurance company and the policyholder to ensure cashless claims and reimbursement claims are settled effectively. Furthermore, the increase in health insurance customers has accelerated the quantity of work and led to a decrease in the quality of services. Therefore, TPAs are established to assist insurers in arranging for cashless treatments for customers demanding seamless claim settlements. In addition, TPAs also scrutinize hospital bills and documents for their accuracy and help in the processing of the claim.The rise in the adoption of third-party administrators in the health insurance industry and the rise in the need for operational efficiency & transparency in the insurance business are driving the growth of the insurance third-party administrator market. However, security issues and privacy concerns, along with limited understanding or awareness of insurance third-party administrator services limit the growth of insurance third-party administrator market. Conversely, technological advancements in third-party administrator services are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the insurance third party administrator industry during the forecast period.Depending on the end user, the life & health insurance segment dominated the insurance third party administrator market share in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that third party administrators (TPAs) provide a variety of services such as billing services, data & analytics, and others, which help in claim processing & settlement while providing timely customer services. However, the property and casualty (P&C) insurance segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, as outsourcing P&C claims to TPAs may save insurance companies capital, especially while dealing with large numbers of claims or specialized claims.Region-wise, the insurance third-party administrator market was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the high cost of healthcare, which drives the demand for efficient healthcare claims processing and administration in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to fast growth in the economy in the region and a growing middle-class population, thus resulting in increased demand for insurance goods and services. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted insurance operations in 2020, owing to the spread of the novel coronavirus, which led to an increase in demand for health insurance services. The pandemic emphasized the significance of health insurance coverage, which resulted in a rise in demand for health insurance services. Consequently, third party administrator insurance services that specialized in health insurance experienced increased volumes of claims and policy inquiries. Thus, numerous factors are expected to contribute to overcoming the growth of the insurance third party administrator industry during the forecast period. Thus, numerous factors are expected to contribute to overcoming the growth of the insurance third party administrator industry during the forecast period.Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period, owing to a rise in digital transformation trends in insurance and an upsurge in demand for third party administrator solutions, which are hosted or managed in the cloud. Moreover, during the post-pandemic era, insurers focus more on solutions, which support advanced planning and mitigating the impact of non-core events in the future. Key Findings of the Study
By service type, the claims management segment accounted for the largest insurance third party administrator market share in 2022.
Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.
Based on end-users, the life & health insurance segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022.
On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue in 2022.
The global insurance third party administrator market analysis is dominated by key players such as Charles Taylor, CorVel, Crawford & Company, ESIS, ExlService Holdings, Inc., Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc., Helmsman Management Services LLC, Meritain Health, Sedgwick, and United HealthCare Services, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the insurance third party administrator market trends. Trending Reports:
Credit Management Software Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/credit-management-software-market-A12972
Cyber Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cyber-insurance-market
Hardware Security Module Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hardware-security-module-market
Retail Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/retail-banking-market
ATM Security Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/atm-security-market-A06945
Premium Finance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/premium-finance-market-A15358
Portfolio Management Software Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portfolio-management-software-market-A10393
Money Transfer Agencies Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/money-transfer-agencies-market-A06935 About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. 