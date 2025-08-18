Automotive Trailer Market Forecasted to Achieve US $30.02 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Trailer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Automotive Trailer Market In 2025?

Over the past few years, there has been a consistent increase in the scale of the automotive trailer market. It is expected to rise from $24.41 billion in 2024 to $25.19 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. Factors such as economic development, expansion of global trade, regulatory adherence, evolving consumer preferences, infrastructure enhancement, and fuel prices have contributed to this growth during the historical period.

The market size for automotive trailers is anticipated to consistently grow in the approaching years, reaching $30.02 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The predicted growth in this timeframe is due to factors such as the advent of autonomous vehicles, environmental legislation, data analytics and connectivity, emerging urbanization trends, and resilience in the supply chain. The forecast period will also see major trends, including technological progress, initiatives for sustainability, safety-driven innovations, customization of trailers, the use of lightweight materials, and the influence of a booming e-commerce sector.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Automotive Trailer Market?

The expected growth of the automotive trailers market is largely fueled by the rapidly expanding logistics sector. The logistics industry embodies the process of planning, executing, and managing the transfer of commodities and services from the source to the destination. Automotive trailers, which play a significant role in the logistics sector, are commonly utilized to transport machinery, cargo, goods for consumers and more. In addition, the US Department of Transportation stated in January 2023 that there was a 10.6% increase in North American trans-border freights compared to January 2022. The value of truck freight reached $77.7 billion, marking a 12.7% hike from 2022. Consequently, the flourishing logistics industry is a key driver of the automotive trailers market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive Trailer Industry?

Major players in the Automotive Trailer include:

• Bockmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH

• Dennison Trailers Ltd.

• Humbaur GmbH

• Great Dane Trailers Inc.

• Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd.

• Wabash National Corp.

• Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.

• Schmitz Cargobull

• Fontaine Commercial Trailer Inc.

• Load Rite Trailers Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Automotive Trailer Market In The Globe?

In the automotive trailers market, one notable trend on the rise is the innovation in products. Various major businesses operating in this market are launching unique products to maintain their market dominance. Take, for example, Lightship RV, an American company specializing in recreational vehicles. In March 2023, they introduced the Lightship L1, the first fully aerodynamic, electric travel trailer specifically designed for this purpose. This trailer, which is three times more aerodynamic than traditional trailers, incorporates a groundbreaking power system architecture that seamlessly combines an automotive electric car battery and powertrain with a residential scale solar system. As it exploits and stores solar energy, the L1 can independently adjust its position so that the vehicle towing it suffers negligible range or MPG loss and is able to power several all-electric appliances within the vehicle.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Trailer Market Report?

The automotive trailermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Two-wheeler And Bike, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

2) By Axle Type: Single Axle, Tandem Axle, Three Or More Than Three Axle

3) By Trailer Type: Dry Van And Box, Refrigerator, Chemical And Liquid, Tipper, Flatbed, Other Types

4) By Application: Automotive, Transportation, Logistics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Two-Wheeler And Bike: Motorcycle Trailers, Scooter Trailers

2) By Passenger Car: Car Tow Trailers, Car Camping Trailers

3) By Commercial Vehicle: Heavy-Duty Trailers, Light-Duty Trailers, Flatbed Trailers, Enclosed Trailers

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Trailer Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the automotive trailers market with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The automotive trailer market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

