Automotive Tire OEM Market to Expand at a 7.9% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $33.14 Billion

How Much Is The Automotive Tire OEM Market Worth?

The automotive tire OEM market size has significantly expanded in the past few years. The market is projected to rise from $23.04 billion in 2024 to $24.49 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Several factors have contributed to this growth during the historic period, including an increase in global automotive production, regulatory standards related to fuel efficiency, safety regulations, consumer preferences for performance, original equipment fitment contracts, seasonal tire demand, and innovations within the automotive industry.

In the upcoming years, substantial expansion is anticipated in the automotive tire OEM market, with projections showing growth to $33.14 billion by 2029. This growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, is attributable to several factors. These include the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), an emphasis on sustainable materials and intelligent manufacturing processes, the proliferation of ride-sharing services, and the global enlargement of automotive markets. Key trends for the forecast period encompass the incorporation of cutting-edge sensor technologies, focus on tire efficacy and performance, advancements in tire material technology, the development of run-flat and self-sealing tires, collaborations for tire technology advancements, smart and connected tires, and the utilization of 3D printing technology.

What Are The Factors Driving The Automotive Tire OEM Market?

The growth of the automotive tire OEM market is being fuelled by the escalating investments in the research and development of automobile tires. Tire producers are undertaking research and development operations to design innovative tires and create compounds to enhance product performance. These investments will profit the automotive tire OEM, providing them with a more efficient and environmentally-friendly tire. For example, Pirelli, a tire manufacturer based in Italy, declared in May 2022 an investment of $15 million spread over two years to set up an advanced technology and digitalization hub for tire production in its Silao, Mexico plant. The capital would be concentrated on the creation of Mexico's first research and development centre, employing newly invented tire production technologies catering to future mobility, including electric, sustainable, and interconnected transportation systems. Hence, such financial investments will bolster the automotive tire OEM market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Tire OEM Market?

Major players in the Automotive Tire OEM include:

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

• Pirelli & C. SpA

• Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

• Toyo Tire Corporation

• Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

• Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

• Nokian Tyres PLC

• Giti Tire Corporation

• MRF Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Automotive Tire OEM Sector?

One of the main trends emerging in the automotive tire OEM market is technological innovation. A large number of industry participants are dedicating their efforts to introduce new technologies to sway consumer preferences towards advanced tires. For instance, Qualcomm Incorporated, a semiconductor company based in the US, introduced the Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solution in September 2023. This chassis is designed to help smart and connected cars handle the immense amounts of data they accumulate. Once a vehicle has been bought, the Snapdragon Digital Chassis ensures the continued updates of platforms with new features. This allows the manufacturers to introduce new services and features for better customer interaction and services-based revenue models.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automotive Tire OEM Market Share?

The automotive tire oemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Tube Tire, Tubeless Tire

2) By Design: Radial Tire, Bias Tire

3) By Vehicle: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By Tube Tire: Bias Tube Tires, Radial Tube Tires

2) By Tubeless Tire: Bias Tubeless Tires, Radial Tubeless Tires

What Are The Regional Trends In The Automotive Tire OEM Market?

In 2024, the automotive tire OEM market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the said market provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

