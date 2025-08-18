Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market Expanding With $39.87 Billion at 5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been a consistent expansion in the market size of automotive starter motors and alternators. The market, which is projected to rise from $31.76 billion in 2024 to $32.84 billion in 2025, is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. Several factors have contributed to this growth in the historic period, including the dominance of traditional internal combustion engines, the expansion of the automotive industry, an increase in vehicle ownership, the escalating complexity of vehicle electronics, as well as the continuing needs for maintenance and replacements.

The market for automotive starter motor and alternator is projected to witness consistent expansion over the next several years, increasing to a valuation of $39.87 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period can be credited to the rising adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles, developments in start-stop systems, the integration of cutting-edge technologies, amplified vehicle electrification, and an escalating focus on fuel efficiency. In addition, significant trends to watch for during the forecast period include increasing aftermarket demands, technological innovations, strict regulatory standards worldwide, disruptions in the supply chain, along with a heightened emphasis on sustainability.

Download a free sample of the automotive starter motor and alternator market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9624&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market?

The anticipated upswing in worldwide car manufacturing is predicted to boost the automotive starter motor and alternator market. Automotive encompasses all types of mobile machines, from cars and trucks to buses, vans, motorbikes, and golf carts. A starter motor and an alternator for automobiles serve to recharge the battery and provide the vehicle's electrical system with power by converting electrical energy into mechanical energy, which powers engines and machines. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Europe-based group, reported that global car production reached 79.1 million in 2021, marking a 1.3% increase from 2020. Consequently, the upturn in global car production is fueling the automotive starter motor and alternator market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market?

Major players in the Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

• Denso Corporation

• Valeo SA

• Mitsuba Corporation

• Lucas Electrical Limited

• Controlled Power Technologies Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ASMICO Technologies Limited

• Cummins Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Industry?

The trend of product innovation is driving growth in the market for automotive starter motors and alternators, as leading companies strive to maintain their market presence through technological advancements. An example of this is Nexteer Automotive, an American firm specializing in motion control technology, which released a 48-volt Integrated Belt-Driven Starter Generator (iBSG) in March 2022. This innovative motor generator, linked to the engine crankshaft with a belt, doubles as a starter motor and a generator capable of delivering up to 12 kW of electric power to support the engine. It can enhance fuel efficiency by up to 16% and cut emissions by up to 15%. The iBSG enhances several other vehicle features as well, including stop-start technology, electric power steering, and regenerative braking. The 48-volt iBSG enhances internal combustion engine (ICE) and fuel efficiency by harnessing the vehicle's kinetic energy during deceleration and deploying it during acceleration.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market Segments

The automotive starter motor and alternatormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Electric Starter Motors, Gear Reduction Starter Motors

2) By Power Output: 1.0 KW-3.0 KW, 3.0 KW-5.0 KW, 5.0 KW And Above

3) By Technology: Belt Driven Starter Motor And Alternator, Enhanced Starter, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Direct Start

4) By Vehicle Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrids, Other Vehicle Types

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Electric Starter Motors: Brushless Starter Motors, Brushed Starter Motors

2) By Gear Reduction Starter Motors: Permanent Magnet Gear Reduction Motors, Series Wound Gear Reduction Motors

View the full automotive starter motor and alternator market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-starter-motor-and-alternator-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market Landscape?

In the automotive starter motor and alternator industry in 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held dominance. Its growth status is projected in the report, which also includes regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Starter Motor And Alternator Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Camshaft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-camshaft-global-market-report

Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-cybersecurity-global-market-report

Automotive Electronic Logging Device Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-electronic-logging-device-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.