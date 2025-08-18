President Cyril Ramaphosa: 45th Ordinary Summit of SADC Vote of Thanks on behalf of Heads of State and Government

Your Majesty - King Mswati III,

Your Excellency, President Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar and Chairperson of SADC,

Your Excellency, President Dr Lazarous Chakwera of the Republic of Malawi and the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation,

Your Excellencies Heads of State and Government,

The Executive Secretary of SADC, Mr. Elias Mpedi Magosi,

Honourable Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Heads of Delegations,

Your Excellencies Heads of Diplomatic Missions,

Distinguished Guests,

Members of the Media,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Your Excellencies,

I am humbled by the responsibility you have entrusted on me and the government of South Africa to join the leadership of the SADC Troika of this August organisation.

On behalf of all of us from SADC Southern African region and beyond, we extend our warmest congratulations to His Excellency President Andry Rajoelina on your accession to Chairship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for the 2025–2026 term.

Your assumption of this esteemed role at the 45th SADC Summit in Antananarivo marks a historic milestone for Madagascar and reflects the trust and confidence placed in your leadership by fellow Heads of State. As Chairman, your vision for accelerating industrialisation, transforming agriculture, and promoting inclusive energy transition resonates deeply with the aspirations of our region.

We listened to you very carefully this morning when you delivered your acceptance speech. Your speech was inspiring and was underpinned by a bold vision and regional ambition.

We have also had the privilege of watching you at close range as you were chairing the summit.

We were impressed by the able manner in which you led helped us reach consensus even on difficult issues on which there were differences.

You have shown us the true mettle of your leadership ability. We know that SADC is in good hands.

We are confident that under your stewardship, SADC will continue to advance regional integration, economic resilience, and sustainable development.

May your tenure be marked by unity, innovation, and progress for all member states.

Once again, congratulations and best wishes for a successful and impactful chairmanship. There is no doubt in our minds that a lot will be achieved under your able leadership.

As South Africa joins the Troika leadership of this august body, please be assured of our full support as you lead us in the pursuit of our regional integration agenda as envisaged in SADC Vision 2050.

The region will also continue to benefit from the wisdom of the outgoing Chairperson, His Excellency, President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa’s patent passion for the region’s integration programme is exemplified by several activities your government undertook to advance trade integration, food and energy security, transboundary conservation, poverty eradication, health, education as well as finance and investment, among others.

Your Excellencies,

Equally and with a deep sense of appreciation, we salute Her Excellency, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan President of the United Republic of Tanzania for her sterling leadership of the Organ during her tenure. Admittedly, it was not an easy tenure considering the peace and security missions whose implementation she had to lead.

Her fortitude and unfailing resolve, even when these missions were put to unprecedent test, is truly commendable.

We also congratulate His Excellency Mr Elias Magosi, on his re-appointment as the Executive Secretary of our organisation for a second term.

We wish you well during the next four years. We also take this opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of the Secretariat for keeping our organisation professional and future-proof.

On behalf of all participants and stakeholders, I extend our deepest gratitude to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat and the entire staff for the outstanding coordination and execution of the 45th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, held for the first time in Antananarivo in Madagascar in 20 years.

Thank you for your professionalism, vision, and service to the region. Your work continues to inspire and strengthen the bonds of cooperation across Southern Africa.

We also thank the SADC council of Ministers for all the content preparatory work. They are the true heavy lifters. We especially thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar Dr. Rafaravavitafika Rasata.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Government of the Republic of Madagascar for the outstanding organisation and hosting of the 45th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Your tireless efforts in planning, logistics, communication, and protocol have ensured the success of this historic gathering.

From the seamless logistics at the Ivato International Conference Centre to the vibrant side events including the Industrialisation Week and high-level dialogues, Madagascar has showcased its capacity as a regional leader and reliable partner in African cooperation.

We thank all the people of Madagascar for making the 45th SADC a real success and we especially commend President Andry Rajoelina for leading the whole effort of having a truly successful summit.

Your efforts have not only strengthened the bonds among SADC member states but have also elevated Madagascar’s standing on the continental stage. Bravo!

Your Excellencies,

The government and the people of South Africa look forward to welcoming you to our shores in August next year when we will be hosting the 46th SADC Summit.

I thank you all for your attention.

