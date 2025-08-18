Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Industry Analysis Report 2025: Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been a considerable expansion in the automotive retrofit electric vehicle powertrain market over the years. The market, which was valued at $68.73 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $73.48 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors such as greater environmental awareness, incentives provided by the government, a rise in fuel prices, heightened interest among consumers, pressure from regulations, and infrastructure development have contributed to this growth in the historic period.

In the forthcoming years, the automobile retrofit electric vehicle powertrain market is anticipated to witness robust expansion. The market is expected to climb to $102.22 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth over the forecast period can be attributed to factors like cost reductions, worldwide electrification pushes, market rivalry, consumer preferences, and initiatives towards smart cities. Emerging trends during the predicted timeline include an upsurge in demand for retrofit solutions, progress in battery technology, governmental assistance and incentives, technological breakthroughs in powertrain pieces, expansion of retrofit kits and solutions, alongside partnerships and alliances.

Download a free sample of the automotive retrofit electric vehicle powertrain market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9530&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market?

The surging interest in electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the expansion of the automotive retrofit electric vehicle powertrain market. An electric vehicle is a type of automobile that operates on an electric motor, drawing power from a battery which can be charged externally. A retrofit electric vehicle powertrain, which obviates the requirement for an internal combustion engine, powers such vehicles. This leads to lower maintenance needs and reduces noise pollution. Hence, a rise in the popularity of electric vehicles directly escalifies the need for automotive retrofit electric vehicle powertrains. For instance, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration in November 2023 indicated that the share of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in new light-duty vehicle sales reached 17.7% in the third quarter of 2023. Also, BEVs made up 16.0% of all new vehicle sales for the year, a rise from 12.5% in 2022, and 9.0% in 2021, based on reports from Wards Intelligence. As such, the growing demand for electric vehicles is catalyzing the growth of the automotive retrofit electric vehicle powertrain market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market?

Major players in the Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain include:

• Robert Bosch GMbH

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Magna International Inc.

• Altigreen Propulsion Labs - Engineering

• Bharath Mobi

• Hitachi Astemo Ltd.

• Delphi Technologies

• Continental AG

• EV Europe

• Etrio

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market?

A primary trend emerging within the automotive retrofit electric vehicle powertrain industry is centered around product innovations. Major players in this market are zeroing in on creating new, cutting-edge solutions to solidify their market standing. To illustrate, Starya Mobility, a company originating from India and operating within the electric vehicle sector, launched a locally-constructed, ARAI-endorsed electric powertrain in January 2023. This powertrain entails a 5.5kw proprietary PMSM motor and controller, enabling the conversion of a traditional petrol scooter into a fully electric vehicle, capable of weathering various climate conditions. The electric powertrain takes the place of both the internal combustion engine and the gasoline tank, providing the necessary momentum for the vehicle's road travel.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market Growth

The automotive retrofit electric vehicle powertrainmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component Type: Inclusive Conversion Kit, Electric Motor, Battery, Controller, Charger, Other Components

2) By Vehicle Type: Two Wheelers, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

3) By Electric Vehicle Type: All Electric Vehicle Battery, Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By Inclusive Conversion Kit: Complete Conversion Kits, Customizable Kits

2) By Electric Motor: AC Motors, DC Motors

3) By Battery: Lithium-Ion Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries, Solid-State Batteries

4) By Controller: Motor Controllers, Battery Management Systems (BMS)

5) By Charger: Onboard Chargers, Offboard Chargers

6) By Other Components: Thermal Management Systems, Transmission Components, Connectors And Wiring

View the full automotive retrofit electric vehicle powertrain market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-retrofit-electric-vehicle-powertrain-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for automotive retrofit electric vehicle powertrains. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Bushing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-bushing-global-market-report

Automotive Cooling Fans Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-cooling-fans-global-market-report

Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-electric-vacuum-pump-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.