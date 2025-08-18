International Relations and Cooperation on Annual Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimages to DIRCO report

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) refers to its previous media statement dated 10 February 2023, titled “Establishment of the Ministerial Committee on the Efficient Management of the Annual Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimages” (attached for reference).

On 30 June 2025, the Ministerial Committee on the Efficient Management of the Annual Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimages (MCHU) submitted its final report to DIRCO. The Department is currently reviewing the recommendations contained in the report and is engaging with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) to ensure alignment with constitutional and community-based principles.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced a new operational framework for the facilitation of Hajj from South Africa, effective from 2026. Under this new model, the traditional use of licensed tour operators will be discontinued. Instead, all service contracts will be signed directly with Saudi service providers, who will assume full responsibility for service delivery within the Kingdom. Coordination will be managed through the Nusuk Masar electronic platform, under the oversight of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The CRL Rights Commission continues to play a vital role in guiding cultural, religious, and linguistic communities on how to organise and coordinate their affairs. The Commission provides support to ensure that these communities operate independently of State interference, while safeguarding their religious rights and freedoms.

DIRCO remains committed to providing consular support to South African nationals undertaking their religious obligations, including Hajj and Umrah, and to maintaining the positive reputation of the Republic of South Africa in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

