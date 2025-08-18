Water and Sanitation and AWSISA sign landmark agreement to advance water security and sanitation

On the sidelines of the AU-AIP Africa Water Investment Summit, Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina and AWSISA Chairperson Ramateu Monyokollo signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC), marking the beginning of a collaborative effort to expand access to clean water and improve sanitation for millions of South Africans.

The agreement cements a shared commitment to unlock investment, drive innovation, and expand access to clean water and dignified sanitation for communities across South Africa and beyond.

It establishes a framework for cooperation that will see DWS and AWSISA work together to align strategies, programmes and plans across the sector; create platforms for joint engagement on policy development, legislative reviews, and sector reforms; and facilitate research, data sharing, and innovation to address pressing water and sanitation challenges.

The partnership will also promote leadership development, governance improvements, and targeted capacity-building initiatives to fast-track service delivery. In addition, the parties will collaborate on advocacy and public awareness campaigns, and co-host summits, workshops, and initiatives focused on infrastructure delivery, climate resilience, and transformation.

“This agreement is more than a symbolic gesture; it is a practical and urgent commitment to work side-by-side in solving South Africa’s water and sanitation challenges,” said Minister Majodina.

“Access to clean water and proper sanitation is a basic human right and a cornerstone of public health, dignity, and economic development. By pooling our expertise, resources and influence, we can accelerate the pace of change, address infrastructure backlogs, build institutional capacity and introduce innovative solutions that respond to the realities of our communities. This is how we create a water-secure South Africa and contribute meaningfully to the African continent’s development goals,” she added.

The collaboration also reinforces South Africa’s leadership in advancing regional and global water agendas, while fostering knowledge-sharing and transformation within the sector.

