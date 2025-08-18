Aerospace Aluminium Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Aluminium Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Aerospace Aluminium Market From 2024 To 2029?

The aerospace aluminium market size has undergone robust growth in recent years. The market is projected to expand from a value of $7.90 billion in 2024 to $8.54 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Factors such as an increasing size of the aircraft fleet, the heightened demand for recyclable materials, an expansion in commercial aviation, the need for lightweight materials, and regulation-driven push for reducing emissions have contributed to the historic period's growth.

Anticipations are strong for the aerospace aluminium market to experience substantial expansion in the coming years. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%, it's forecasted to reach a substantial market size of $11.50 billion by 2029. This predicted expansion can be associated with an increase in defense expenses, a rise in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, advances in hypersonic aircraft development, boosted production of electric aircraft, and the employment of cutting-edge manufacturing methods. The forecast period is also expected to showcase several significant trends including innovations in alloys, development of aluminum-lithium alloys, high-temperature aluminium alloys, mechanization in aluminium component production, and smart aluminium utilized for structural health monitoring.

Download a free sample of the aerospace aluminium market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25197&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Aerospace Aluminium Market?

The escalating commercial aviation sector is predicted to spur the expansion of the aerospace aluminum market. Commercial aviation, which involves the use of aircraft for cargo and passenger transportation on both national and international routes, is witnessing growth mainly due to rising disposable income and growing middle-class demographic that can now afford air travel for personal and business purposes. The expanding commercial aviation field boosts the aerospace aluminum sector by creating a demand for lighter and stronger materials, crucial in enhancing fuel efficacy and the performance of the aircraft. Moreover, constant innovation in aluminum alloys is being fostered, leading to the crafting of safer and more cost-efficient air journeys. As an example, Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, reported in November 2024 that air travel passengers in the EU surged to 973 million in 2023, a substantial hike of 19.3% when compared to 2022. Thus, the rising commercial aviation sector is propelling the growth of the aerospace aluminum market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aerospace Aluminium Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Aluminium Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hindalco Industries Limited

• Norsk Hydro ASA

• China Hongqiao Group Limited

• Kobe Steel Ltd.

• Alcoa Corporation

• RUSAL International

• Arconic Corporation

• Emirates Global Aluminium PJS

• Constellium SE

• South32 Limited

What Are The Top Trends In The Aerospace Aluminium Industry?

Leading firms in the aerospace aluminum market are centering their efforts on creating advanced solutions, such as digital materials design platforms. These platforms are designed to enhance innovation, shorten development cycles, and improve the performance of materials. Tools such as computational modeling, artificial intelligence, and data analytics form the core of these digital materials design platforms, acting as accelerators in the discovery and development of high-performance materials. For illustration, QuesTek Innovations LLC, an American materials engineering company, introduced the ICMD digital design platform in May 2023. The integrated computational materials design (ICMD) platform merges unique materials models with AI-powered tools, resulting in swift design, testing, and launch of advanced aluminum alloys for aerospace uses. It provides predictive performance analytics and automated optimization, enabling engineers to create lightweight yet resilient aluminum alloys, saving both time and money compared to traditional procedures.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Aerospace Aluminium Market Segments

The aerospace aluminium market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Grade: 2024 Grade, 7075 Grade, 6061 Grade, 6082 Grade, Other Grades

2) By Process: Casting, Extrusion, Welding, Forging, Other Processes

3) By End-User: Commercial Aviation, Business And General Aviation, Military And Defense, Other End-Users

View the full aerospace aluminium market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-aluminium-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Aerospace Aluminium Market Landscape?

In the Aerospace Aluminium Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific took the lead as the largest market region in 2024 with a projected growth trajectory. The report encompasses all regions including Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace Aluminium Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aluminum Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aluminum-global-market-report

Aerospace Materials Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-materials-market

Aluminum Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aluminum-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.