Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina unveils South Africa’s first AI-powered teaching robot, 19 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, will officially launch a pioneering educational robot in Durban on Tuesday, 19 August, promising to redefine how learners across the country access and experience quality education.

IRIS is an innovation by Thandoh Gumede, a young businesswoman from KwaZulu-Natal and founder of BSG Technologies. IRIS is the first tutor robot in South Africa to master all subjects from Grade R to tertiary level in all 11 official languages.

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, IRIS offers personalised learning, interactive lessons, and real-time feedback, enabling learners to progress at their own pace and thrive academically.

Developed with the conviction that every child deserves equal access to knowledge, IRIS is set to spark conversations on the future of learning, stimulate partnerships, and unlock new opportunities for education-driven economic growth.

The launch will showcase IRIS’s capabilities live, giving attendees a first-hand look at how AI can close educational gaps and transform classrooms across South Africa.

Event details:

Venue: Durban Royal Golf Club, Gate 16, Gladys Manzi Rd, Greyville, Durban

Date: Tuesday, 19 August 2025

Enquiries:

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dsti.gov.za

