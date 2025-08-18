MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela engages with Maponya Mall management and law enforcement officials, 18 Aug

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will tomorrow,18 August 2025 meet with Maponya Mall management and law enforcement officials in Soweto.

The visit is part of MEC’s ongoing engagements with various stakeholders to bring stability at the mall.

The MEC will further assess the situation on the ground following the resolutions taken at last week’s meeting where it was resolved that, amongst other things:

All public transport operators must be allowed access operate inside the mall.

The mall will remain operational to protect jobs.

The Department will set up a temporary office to assist operators with licensing issues.

That no operator or passenger should endure intimidation or fear of any form.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Venue: Maponya Mall, Soweto

Date: 18 August 2025

Time: 11h00

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.

Media enquiries:

Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 0073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates