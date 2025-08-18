Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Size Worth $6.11 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company

TBRC's Veterinary Artificial Insemination Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market?

The market size for veterinary artificial insemination has seen robust growth in the past few years. Its worth is projected to rise from $4.29 billion in 2024 to $4.56 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic term include the implementation of genetic enhancement programs, enhanced productivity and efficiency, better control over animal health and diseases, affordability and the availability of high-quality genetics.

The market size for veterinary artificial insemination is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. The projected growth will reach $6.11 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This anticipated growth during the predicted period can be linked to education and training, genetic enhancement initiatives, health and disease regulation, sustainable farming, and environmental concerns, as well as the worldwide need for animal protein. The forecast period is also expected to witness certain key trends such as precision breeding, emphasis on the productivity and efficiency of livestock, health and disease supervision, the practice of sustainable agriculture, and the venture into new markets and species.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market?

The veterinary artificial insemination market is primed for growth, fueled by the anticipated surge in demand for animal protein. Animal protein, a comprehensive source of protein derived from animals, provides all the essential amino acids required by the body. As a result of these benefits, the desire for veterinary artificial insemination has grown, promoting faster and higher animal production. In February 2024, according to the UK-specific government platform, GOV.UK, there was a significant impact of this demand on the market for 2022. The worth of beef and veal increased by 12% to £3.8bn, and home-fed production witnessed a 2.0% increment reaching 928 thousand metric tons. Meanwhile, pig meat witnessed an 18% increase in value, reaching £1.7bn, with home-fed production incrementing by 0.5% and touching 1,002 thousand metric tons. Thus, the burgeoning demand for animal protein is a major catalyst driving the expansion of the veterinary artificial insemination market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Artificial Insemination include:

• Swine Genetics International

• Semex

• Gènes Diffusion

• CRV Holding B.V.

• Select Sires Inc.

• Shipley Swine Genetics

• STgenetics

• Hamilton Thorne Inc.

• Microptic

• Medical Electronic Systems LLC.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Veterinary Artificial Insemination Industry?

Leading firms and government entities operating within the veterinary artificial insemination market are concentrating on creating innovative offerings such as livestock care services in order to furnish dependable solutions to their clientele. Livestock care services constitute a broad array of professional activities geared towards enhancing the health, welfare, and productivity of farm animals. These services are crucial for preserving sustainable and profitable livestock production, guaranteeing the safety of animal products, and protecting public health. For example, in April 2023, the Government of Himachal Pradesh, a controlling power located in India, initiated Project Sanjeevani. The scheme is specifically crafted to deliver veterinary services to doorsteps, especially in distant regions. The project aims to resolve the difficulties faced by livestock owners in securing timely and high-quality veterinary assistance. Capitalizing on teleconsultation and mobile apps, veterinarians can engage with farmers in isolated areas, offer immediate guidance, and ensure prompt interventions. The provision of veterinary services at doorsteps is predicted to offer treatment, vaccination, artificial insemination, preventive care, and all information pertinent to animal husbandry.

What Segments Are Covered In The Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Report?

The veterinary artificial insemination market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Normal Semen, Sexed Semen

2) By Animal Type: Cattle, Swine, Ovine And Caprine, Equine, Other Animal Types

3) By Technique: Intracervical Insemination, Intrauterine Insemination, Intrauterine Tub Peritoneal Insemination, Intratubal Insemination

4) By End-Users: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Normal Semen: Fresh Semen, Frozen Semen

2) By Sexed Semen: X-Sorted Semen (Female), Y-Sorted Semen (Male)

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the veterinary artificial insemination market. Anticipated to see the quickest expansion in the future is Asia-Pacific. The comprehensive report surveyed the market across several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

