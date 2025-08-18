Solar Encapsulation Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Solar Encapsulation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Tr” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Encapsulation Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for solar encapsulation has seen a rapid increase lately. It is projected to surge from $4.18 billion in 2024 to $5.19 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increased government incentives, subsidies for solar energy use, increasing interest and attention to environmental sustainability, and a rising demand for clean and renewable energy sources. Other contributors are a decrease in the cost of producing solar energy and a growing popularity of solar PV modules.

In the forthcoming years, the solar encapsulation market is projected to experience significant growth, expanding to a size of $11.09 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The predicted growth within the forecasted period can be credited to an increase in solar energy industries in developing economies, a growing need for photovoltaic solar systems, the adoption of transparent conductive materials, and the combination of energy storage systems with solar encapsulation systems. The forecasted period will also see significant trends including the evolution of encapsulation materials, advancements in encapsulation materials research, the creation of lightweight and flexible solar encapsulation materials, the introduction of smart encapsulation technologies for real-time tracking and maintenance, and the customization of encapsulation materials tailored to specific climate conditions.

Download a free sample of the solar encapsulation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6714&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Solar Encapsulation Market?

The surge in rooftop photovoltaics (PV) installations in emerging economies is propelling the expansion of the solar encapsulation market. A PV system, devised to provide available solar power through photovoltaics (PV), comprises an array of elements, including solar panels, which absorb and transform sunlight into electrical energy. Owing to growing environmental apprehensions and the depletion of traditional energy supplies, there has been a significant transition towards renewable energy sources such as solar energy and the installation of PV systems, including those on rooftops. Solar encapsulation becomes more critical with the growth in rooftop PV installations in developing countries, as it is an essential process ensuring the reliability of PVs and extending their lifespan. For example, the International Energy Agency stated in September 2022 that the number of households using solar PVs is increasing from 25 million at present to more than 100 million by 2030. Additionally, Japan's Environment and Trade Ministries plan to reach 108 gigawatts of solar capacity by 2030, a 1.7 times increase from the country’s prior goal, indicating that every building, car park, and farm in the country will be equipped with rooftop panels. So, the escalating demand for solar PV installations will boost the demand for solar encapsulations, consequently influencing the growth of the solar encapsulation market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Solar Encapsulation Market?

Major players in the Solar Encapsulation include:

• Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company

• Akcome Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

• STR Holding Inc.

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Dow Inc.

• Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Trosifol India Pvt. Ltd.

• First Solar Inc.

• Ai Technology Inc.

• Celanese Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Solar Encapsulation Market?

The emergence of innovative technology is a significant trend rising in prominence within the solar encapsulation market. Prominent market participants are emphasizing the introduction and application of cutting-edge encapsulation techniques for solar modules. These superior encapsulation strategies bridge the space between solar cells, boost the proficiency of PV modules, and adopt modular formations. Employing these state-of-the-art encapsulation techniques allows firms to expand their operations and achieve an advantage over the competition. To illustrate, JA Solar Holdings, a solar development firm headquartered in China, introduced DeepBlue 4.0 X in May 2022. This new n-type PV module employs uniquely created encapsulation resources and trademarked GFI (Gapless Flexible Interconnection) high-density module encapsulation tech to manage mechanical strain at cell junctions and minimize the risk of microcracking.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Solar Encapsulation Market Growth

The solar encapsulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Non-Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, UV Curable Resin, Other Materials

2) By Solar Module: Polycrystalline Silicon Cells, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells, Other Solar Modules

3) By Application: Automotive, Electronics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA): Polyolefin-Based Encapsulants, Silicone-Based Encapsulants

2) By UV Curable Resin: Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins

3) By Other Materials: Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), Adhesive Films, Polyamide (PA)

View the full solar encapsulation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-encapsulation-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Solar Encapsulation Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the Solar Encapsulation market and its growth projection remains robust. The report on the Solar Encapsulation market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Solar Encapsulation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Solar Energy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-energy-global-market-report

Solar Energy Storage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-energy-storage-global-market-report

Solar Epc Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-epc-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.