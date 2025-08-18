18plushotels.in Launches New “Nearby” Feature to Help Under-21 Travelers Book Smarter

New geo-location search shows hotels that allow 18+ check-in, right where travelers need them.

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 18plushotels.in, the hotel search site designed for travelers aged 18 to 20, has launched a new "Nearby Hotels" feature that uses a browser’s geo-location to display verified hotels allowing 18+ check-in.

For young travelers in the United States, booking accommodation often comes with a hidden obstacle: many hotels enforce a strict 21+ minimum age for check-in. This policy, driven largely by insurance and liability concerns, leaves 18–20-year-olds with very few reliable options when booking trips. Too often, they only discover the restriction at the front desk - sometimes after paying for a non-refundable reservation.

The new location-based feature on 18plushotels.in helps solve this problem. With one click, users can see hotels nearby that allow 18+ check-in without the need to search by city or zip code. It’s especially useful for road trips, last-minute travel plans, or situations where travelers want to see what’s around them immediately.

"Our goal is to make hotel booking simpler for young travelers", said Tomas Mazowski, founder of 18plushotels.in. "The ‘Nearby’ feature gives them confidence that the hotels they see are not only close by but will actually let them check in."

The feature works seamlessly on both desktop and mobile browsers. It builds on the platform’s existing curated listings, which already cover major US cities, with more destinations being added regularly.

Since launching, 18plushotels.in has focused on filling a gap in the travel industry that mainstream booking sites often overlook. While large platforms such as Booking.com or Expedia list hotels broadly, they rarely highlight age restrictions in a clear or consistent way. As a result, many young travelers are left to call properties one by one, search forums, or take risks at check-in.

By contrast, 18plushotels.in publishes verified age policies for every property it lists. The site’s mission is to save users time, reduce uncertainty, and give them reliable options for booking. With the new geo-location functionality, that process becomes even faster and more practical.

The platform has already been well-received by travelers under 21, particularly students, first-time solo travelers, and young couples planning short getaways. The addition of the “Nearby Hotels” feature is part of an ongoing effort to add tools that make the experience more seamless.

Visit https://18plushotels.in to try the new feature.

