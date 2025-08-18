Animal Intestinal Health Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Animal Intestinal Health Market Be By 2025?

The market size for animal intestinal health has experienced significant growth in recent years. There is projected growth from $4.08 billion in 2024 to $4.5 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth seen in the past period is a result of several factors, including drives to reduce antibiotic use, the rising demand for animal protein, advancements in the field of probiotics research, regulatory support for healthier alternatives, heightened consumer awareness, increased attention to animal welfare, and the demand for organic and natural products.

The size of the animal intestinal health market is anticipated to expand significantly over the coming years, reaching $6.9 billion by 2029 with an Annual Compound Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The expected expansion during the forecast period is credited to factors such as a rising global population, increased protein demand, advancements in probiotic research and innovation, improved regulatory backing, developments in microbiome science, and an increase in uses within aquaculture. The forthcoming period is also expected to see key trends such as the use of alternatives to antibiotics, the implementation of technology for monitoring purposes, innovative advancements in animal nutrition, the rise of telehealth and monitoring, and tailored nutritional solutions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Animal Intestinal Health Market?

The rise in gastrointestinal diseases amongst livestock is projected to propel the animal intestinal health market in the future. Animal intestinal ailments pertain to maladies that impact the digestive functionality necessary for efficient animal production and performance determination. The use of animal intestinal health products like probiotics and eubiotics enhances enzyme activity in the animals' digestive tract. This boosts food digestibility and immunity by controlling the immune system to prevent intestinal diseases such as anthrax, underlying parasitism, functional indigestion, bloody bowel syndrome, among others. For instance, statistics from the Economic Research Service (a US government agency) in June 2022 showed that digestive problems, including diarrhea, accounted for 56.5 percent of health issues in calves before they were weaned. Hence, the global livestock industry's mounting intestinal disorders are fueling the expansion of the animal intestinal health market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Animal Intestinal Health Market?

Major players in the Animal Intestinal Health include:

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• Novozymes A/S

• Nutreco N.V.

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Bluestar Adisseo Company

• Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Animal Intestinal Health Industry?

The rise of product innovations is becoming a crucial trend within the animal intestinal health market. Many prominent businesses within the market are creating innovative products to solidify their standing. For example, the Alltech U.S. Pork Team introduced Levelset at the World Pork Expo in June 2024, a novel product aimed at boosting pigs' gut health. Leveraging the latest advancements in nutritional science, Levelset promotes optimal digestion ensuring superior nutrient absorption and improving swine health in general. The primary goal of this product is to elevate the health and well-being of pigs, thereby enhancing the efficiency of pork production.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Animal Intestinal Health Market

The animal intestinal health market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Phytogenics, Probiotics, Immunostimulants, Prebiotics

2) By Source: Microbial, Plant-Based

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquaculture

Subsegments:

1) By Phytogenics: Essential Oils, Plant Extracts, Herbal Ingredients

2) By Probiotics: Bacterial Probiotics, Yeast Probiotics

3) By Immunostimulants: Natural Immunostimulants, Synthetic Immunostimulants

4) By Prebiotics: Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), Mannanoligosaccharides (MOS)

Animal Intestinal Health Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the animal intestinal health market. The future growth projection of this region is also discussed in the report. The report, apart from Asia-Pacific, also covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

