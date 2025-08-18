Timor-Leste and Indonesia to Commence Maritime Boundary Negotiations

Mon. 18 of August of 2025, 11:09h

Dili, 18 August 2025 – Timor-Leste will host the first round of maritime boundary negotiations with Indonesia in its capital, Dili, from 19–20 August 2025.

Senior officials from Timor-Leste and Indonesia will engage in structured talks aimed at delimiting a permanent maritime boundary between the nations. The formal maritime negotiations follow a number of years of informal dialogue, exploratory meetings and the exchange of technical information.

The Government of Timor-Leste remains committed to the peaceful resolution of its maritime boundaries in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The upcoming round of maritime boundary negotiations underscores a shared dedication by Timor-Leste and Indonesia to maintaining regional stability, upholding international law and fostering good neighbourly relations.

Timor-Leste shares maritime boundaries with Australia and Indonesia. In March 2018 Timor-Leste and Australia signed an agreement at the United Nations in New York delimiting their maritime boundaries. The agreement was reached through an UNCLOS Compulsory Conciliation process. Successfully negotiating a maritime boundary with Indonesia will allow Timor-Leste to complete its maritime sovereignty and sovereign rights, which is vital for the effective governance, marine conservation, resource management and the national security of Timor-Leste. ENDS