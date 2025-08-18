Orange Extracts Market Demand Outlook, Top Key Players Analysis, Current Trends, Development Status, CAGR of 5.9%

Orange Extracts Market

Increasing demand for orange extracts form the cosmetic & flavoring industry & higher demand for natural flavoring agents drive the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange extracts market size was estimated at $580.4 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.02 billion by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.Increasing demand for orange extracts form the cosmetic & flavoring industry and higher demand for natural flavoring agents drive the growth of the global orange extracts market. On the other hand, fluctuating raw material prices and adverse climatic conditions restrain the growth to some extent. However, rising health consciousness in consumers is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Report Sample (289 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13713 The rising e-commerce sales, increasing adoption of orange extracts in developing countries, and rising demand from flavoring industry are some of the factors driving the growth of the global orange extracts market.Orange extracts is a highly concentrated fruit flavor with a substantial degree of alcohol content, which gives it a longer shelf life and makes it popular choice in the flavoring industry. Orange extracts market is booming owing to increase in adoption of healthy diet across the globe due to rising consumers’ disposable income.The rising demand of orange extracts from cosmetics industry and higher demand for natural flavoring agents are factors driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuating raw material prices and climatic conditions are hindering the market growth of orange extracts.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/orange-extracts-market/purchase-options The market is classified on the basis of form, nature, end user, distribution channel, and region. By form, the market is segmented into powder and liquid. Rising trend of consuming orange extracts in variety of beverages have resulted into highest revenue generation in 2020. Based on nature, the market is segregated into organic and conventional. Conventional was the highest revenue generator because conventional orange extracts is widely preferred across various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and confectionery.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13713 The key market players analyzed in the global orange extracts market report include RC Fine Foods, Inc., McCormick & Company, Inc., Döhler GmbH, Jacksonville Mercantile, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Inc., OliveNation, ADM, DONGYU USI, Amoretti, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd, Shaanxi Guanjie Bio-technology Co., Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.The global orange extracts industry is driven by rapid utilization of orange extracts and demand for therapeutic foods & beverages. Healthy diet is a recent trend and has resulted in an increased focus on health, weight, and overall fitness of consumers. Therefore, the demand for premium and super premium products have witnessed a significant growth as a result of growing consumer awareness regarding benefits of orange extracts.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Bovine Gelatin Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bovine-gelatin-market-A13409 UHT Processing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uht-processing-market-A13704 Apple Cider Vinegar Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/apple-cider-vinegar-market-A11752

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.