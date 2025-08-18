The Business Research Company

Laminated Glass Market to Exceed US $33.22 Billion by 2029, with 7.7% CAGR: The Business Research Company

It will grow to $33.23 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Laminated Glass Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the past few years, the laminated glass market has seen considerable growth. It is projected to rise from $23.41 billion in 2024 to $24.74 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This significant growth during the historic period is due to the rising demand for high-quality glass products, the increasing need for lightweight glass to decrease the total weight of vehicles, the growing construction sector, strict safety standards in the automotive and construction industry, and the adoption of strategic approaches by major industry players.

Expectations are high for a robust increase in the laminated glass market size in the upcoming years, predicted to reach a value of $33.23 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the prediction period involve a surge in research and development activities, advancements by manufacturers in the field of automotive glass comfort, safety, and visibility, integration of smart glass, elevated demand in emerging markets, and acceleration of urbanization and infrastructure development. The top trends anticipated during this forecast period include the application of digital prints on glass, energy-efficient glazing technology, biophilic designs, technological improvements, and the use of lightweight materials.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Laminated Glass Market?

The increase in laminated glass demand from the building industry will significantly fuel the laminated glass market's expansion. The soaring trend in the construction industry of substituting traditional building exteriors made of cement, brick, and granite with glass is amplifying the demand for laminated glass. Owing to features like robustness, noise reduction, and resistance to impact, laminated glass is steadily gaining popularity for use in large structures and residential dwellings. For instance, Oxford Economics, a British firm that provides economic information services, projected in March 2023 that the worth of construction activity would escalate from $9.7 trillion in 2022 to $13.9 trillion by 2037, driven predominantly by the major construction markets in China, the U.S., and India. Thus, the impressive expansion in the construction industry, along with the rising demand for laminated glass, is set to drive the laminated glass market's development through the forecasted period.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Laminated Glass Market?

Major players in the Laminated Glass include:

• Saint-Gobain S. A.

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

• Asahi India Glass Ltd.

• Guardian Industries Corp.

• Taiwan Glass China Holding Ltd.

• Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS

• China Southern Glass Holding Limited

• Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Laminated Glass Industry?

The rise of technology is a leading trend increasing in popularity within the laminated glass sector. Businesses that produce laminated glass are incorporating or adopting new technology to enhance features for novel applications, particularly in the automotive and aerospace domains. For instance, in May 2023, Spain's OLMAR S.A., a company specializing in the creation and manufacturing of autoclaves, ovens, and steam generators, fashioned an autoclave laminated glass crucial to the construction and auto sectors. This breakthrough offers improved safety and longevity, with the benefit of excellent sound insulation, UV protection and temperature control, all while retaining its structure on impact to lessen potential injury. Its significance is its diverse applications in the automotive and construction sectors, bringing beauty, energy efficiency, and safety regulation compliance, ultimately leading to a safer, more comfortable environment.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Laminated Glass Market Segments

The laminated glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Sentryglas Plus (SGP), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Other Types

2) By Interlayer: Polyvinyl Butyral, Ionoplast Polymer, Other Interlayer Types

3) By Applications: Building and Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Solar Panels, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB): Standard PVB, High-Performance PVB

2) By Sentryglas Plus (SGP): Standard SGP, Customized SGP Solutions

3) By Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA): Standard EVA, High-Temperature EVA

4) By Other Types: Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), Acrylic Laminates, Other Specialty Laminates

Which Regions Are Dominating The Laminated Glass Market Landscape?

In 2024, the laminated glass market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, and it is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. The report on the laminated glass market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

