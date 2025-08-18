Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Report 2025 | Growth, Key Drivers, Current & Future Trends Through 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market?

The market scale for the foot and mouth disease vaccine has been displaying remarkable growth in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $2.61 billion in 2024, is predicted to climb to $2.83 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The surge in growth during this historical period can be credited to the creation of multivalent vaccines, the widespread occurrence of foot and mouth disease, government efforts towards disease management, emphasis on food security, the economic shock caused by FMD outbreaks, and investments in research and development.

The market for foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccines is projected to see a quick expansion in the coming years, escalating to a value of $4.15 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This growth during the predicted period can be credited to factors such as the influence of climate change on disease transmission, the rise of new FMD variants, the holistic one health approach, advancements in vaccine distribution through digitalization, improvements in vaccine cold chain infrastructure, constant advancements in vaccine safety, and integration with precise livestock farming. Funding from international sources for vaccination programs also contributes to this growth. During this forecast period, the market is likely to witness trends like eradication initiatives for FMD at a global level, the production of multivalent vaccines, joint efforts between public and private sectors, advancements in diagnostic and surveillance technologies, innovations in biotechnology, surveillance at a genomic level, and usage of marker vaccines.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market?

The escalating number of livestock is fueling the market for foot and mouth disease vaccines. Livestock are domestically kept and bred agricultural animals used by humans, like cows, horses and pigs. The surge in the livestock numbers can be attributed to the increasing demand for animal-derived goods. An upswing in livestock could also pave the way for the occurrence of foot and mouth disease, which could subsequently cause the market to expand. For example, a 2022 report from the US Department of Agriculture highlighted that India saw an upsurge in its national cattle herd from 1.2 million in 2021 to 306.7 million in 2022. Hence, the swelling livestock population is expected to boost the market for foot and mouth disease vaccines.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market?

Major players in the Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine include:

• Godrej Agrovet Limited

• Biogénesis Bagó S.A.

• Indian Immunologicals Limited

• Limor de Colombia

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd.

• Intervet India Private Limited

• Biovet Private Limited

• China Animal Husbandry Group

• C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Industry?

A significant trend in the foot-and-mouth disease vaccine market is the strategic partnership. The main player in the market is collaborating with other companies to utilize their resources for expansion into new markets. As an example, in July 2022, Biogénesis Bagó, a biotech corporation from Argentina that focuses on the foot-and-mouth disease vaccine, teamed up with FVC to create an advanced FMD vaccine facility in South Korea. This strategic alliance will provide South Korea with access to cutting-edge technologies, enabling them to cater to their internal market with high-quality and safe FMD vaccines, create more cost-effective solutions for local livestock farmers, and assist in maintaining the country's sanitary status. FVC is an IT services provider located in South Korea.

What Segments Are Covered In The Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Report?

The foot and mouth disease vaccine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vaccine Type: Conventional Vaccines, Oil Based Vaccines, Aluminum Hydroxide Or Saponin Based Vaccines, Emergency Vaccines

2) By Animal Type: Cattle, Pig, Sheep And Goat, Other Animals

3) By Distribution Channel: Government Organizations, Distributors Or Pharmacies, Private Vet, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Conventional Vaccines: Inactivated Whole Virus Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Oil-Based Vaccines

2) By Oil-Based Vaccines: Oil Emulsion Vaccines, Oil Adjuvanted Vaccines, Aluminum Hydroxide OrSaponin Based Vaccines

3) By Aluminum Hydroxide Or Saponin Based Vaccines: Aluminum Hydroxide Adjuvanted Vaccines, Saponin Adjuvanted Vaccines

4) By Emergency Vaccines: DIVA (Differentiating Infected From Vaccinated Animals) Vaccines, Rapid Response Vaccines

View the full foot and mouth disease vaccine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foot-and-mouth-disease-vaccine-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Foot And Mouth Disease Vaccine Market?

In 2024, the leading region in the market for foot and mouth disease vaccine was Asia-Pacific. According to the report, this vaccines market also covered regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

