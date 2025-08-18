PHILIPPINES, August 18 - Press Release

August 17, 2025 Gatchalian: Police visibility in schools must ensure safety, not fear "The safety of our learners must always come first, and protecting them is a shared responsibility. Police visibility in schools should give learners, teachers, and parents peace of mind, and not fear, especially in light of recent incidents of violence in some schools. Kasabay nito, dapat ding paigtingin ang mga programa para sa guidance and counseling, pati na rin ang pagpapatupad ng anti-bullying policies. Ligtas at payapang kapaligiran ang pundasyon ng maayos na pag-aaral ng bawat bata."

