NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 8/18/25-8/22/25

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

August 18 – August 22, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, August 18

9:00 a.m. Meeting with Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. Meeting with Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:15 a.m. Meet with senior staff on Western Governors’ Association

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meet with Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations Robert Moriarity

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meet with CEO of Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games Brad Wilson

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

1:30 p.m. Meet with state officials on AI policy

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Record podcast with Western Governors’ Association

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meeting with Congressman Mike Kennedy

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, August 19

No public meetings

Wednesday, August 20

8:00 a.m. Meet with Western Governors University President Scott Pulsipher

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah



10:00 a.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and Speaker of the House Mike Schultz

Location: Virtual

Thursday, August 21

8:30 a.m. Call with Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Location: Virtual

10:00 a.m. Hold Governor’s monthly news conference on KUED

Location: KUED Studios, Salt Lake City

11:15 a.m. Speak at Nusano grand opening and ribbon cutting

Location: 4601 Lake Park Boulevard

Media Access

12:45 p.m. Meeting with Sen. Derrin Owens

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:20 p.m. Call with X-Games CEO Jeremy Bloom

Location: Virtual

7:00 p.m. Attend Golden Spike Rodeo

Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds

Friday, August 22

12:00 p.m. Lunch with Smith Entertainment Group Chairman Ryan Smith

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

August 18 – August 22, 2025

Monday, August 18

No Public Meetings

Tuesday, August 19

No Public Meetings

Wednesday, August 20

11:00 a.m. Election Officials Tour

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:15 p.m. Election Officials Tour

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, August 21

11:10 a.m. LAP Dashboard Press Conference

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 1985 W 7800 S, West Jordan

Media Access

2:00 p.m. Volunteer for Good Update

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:45 p.m. Speak at the Inauguration of President Greg Peterson, SLCC

Location: 1575 South State Street, South Salt Lake

Media Access

Friday, August 22

10:00 a.m. Speak at the Grand Opening of the Intermountain Health, Primary Children’s Wasatch Canyons Behavioral Health Campus

Location: 5770 South 1500 West Taylorsville

Media Access