Submit Release
News Search

There were 403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,484 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 8/18/25-8/22/25

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

August 18 – August 22, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, August 18
9:00 a.m. Meeting with Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. Meeting with Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:15 a.m. Meet with senior staff on Western Governors’ Association

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meet with Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations Robert Moriarity

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meet with CEO of Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games Brad Wilson

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

1:30 p.m. Meet with state officials on AI policy

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Record podcast with Western Governors’ Association 

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meeting with Congressman Mike Kennedy
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, August 19
No public meetings

Wednesday, August 20
8:00 a.m. Meet with Western Governors University President Scott Pulsipher

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah


10:00 a.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and Speaker of the House Mike Schultz

Location: Virtual

Thursday, August 21
8:30 a.m. Call with Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Location: Virtual

10:00 a.m. Hold Governor’s monthly news conference on KUED
Location: KUED Studios, Salt Lake City

11:15 a.m. Speak at Nusano grand opening and ribbon cutting
Location: 4601 Lake Park Boulevard
Media Access

12:45 p.m. Meeting with Sen. Derrin Owens
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:20 p.m. Call with X-Games CEO Jeremy Bloom
Location: Virtual

7:00 p.m. Attend Golden Spike Rodeo
Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds

Friday, August 22

12:00 p.m. Lunch with Smith Entertainment Group Chairman Ryan Smith

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

August 18 – August 22, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, August 18
No Public Meetings

Tuesday, August 19
No Public Meetings

Wednesday, August 20
10:00 a.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and Speaker of the House Mike Schultz

Location: Virtual

11:00 a.m. Election Officials Tour

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:15 p.m. Election Officials Tour

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, August 21
11:10 a.m. LAP Dashboard Press Conference

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 1985 W 7800 S, West Jordan

Media Access

2:00 p.m. Volunteer for Good Update

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:45 p.m. Speak at the Inauguration of President Greg Peterson, SLCC

Location: 1575 South State Street, South Salt Lake

Media Access

Friday, August 22

10:00 a.m. Speak at the Grand Opening of the Intermountain Health, Primary Children’s Wasatch Canyons Behavioral Health Campus

Location: 5770 South 1500 West Taylorsville

Media Access

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 8/18/25-8/22/25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more