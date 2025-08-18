NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 8/18/25-8/22/25
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
August 18 – August 22, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, August 18
9:00 a.m. Meeting with Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
9:45 a.m. Meeting with Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:15 a.m. Meet with senior staff on Western Governors’ Association
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Meet with Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations Robert Moriarity
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Meet with CEO of Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games Brad Wilson
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
1:30 p.m. Meet with state officials on AI policy
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Record podcast with Western Governors’ Association
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meeting with Congressman Mike Kennedy
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, August 19
No public meetings
Wednesday, August 20
8:00 a.m. Meet with Western Governors University President Scott Pulsipher
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
10:00 a.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and Speaker of the House Mike Schultz
Location: Virtual
Thursday, August 21
8:30 a.m. Call with Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Location: Virtual
10:00 a.m. Hold Governor’s monthly news conference on KUED
Location: KUED Studios, Salt Lake City
11:15 a.m. Speak at Nusano grand opening and ribbon cutting
Location: 4601 Lake Park Boulevard
Media Access
12:45 p.m. Meeting with Sen. Derrin Owens
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:20 p.m. Call with X-Games CEO Jeremy Bloom
Location: Virtual
7:00 p.m. Attend Golden Spike Rodeo
Location: Box Elder County Fairgrounds
Friday, August 22
12:00 p.m. Lunch with Smith Entertainment Group Chairman Ryan Smith
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
August 18 – August 22, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, August 18
No Public Meetings
Tuesday, August 19
No Public Meetings
Wednesday, August 20
10:00 a.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and Speaker of the House Mike Schultz
Location: Virtual
11:00 a.m. Election Officials Tour
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:15 p.m. Election Officials Tour
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, August 21
11:10 a.m. LAP Dashboard Press Conference
Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 1985 W 7800 S, West Jordan
Media Access
2:00 p.m. Volunteer for Good Update
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:45 p.m. Speak at the Inauguration of President Greg Peterson, SLCC
Location: 1575 South State Street, South Salt Lake
Media Access
Friday, August 22
10:00 a.m. Speak at the Grand Opening of the Intermountain Health, Primary Children’s Wasatch Canyons Behavioral Health Campus
Location: 5770 South 1500 West Taylorsville
Media Access
