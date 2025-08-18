Solid Ground Financial Provides Free Payday Loan Consolidation to Autism Client Exploited by Predatory Lenders

Solid ground financial

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solid Ground Financial, the nation’s largest payday loan consolidation company, has provided a full debt relief program free of charge to a client with autism who was targeted and exploited by payday lenders.The client, diagnosed with autism, had accumulated multiple payday loans with excessive interest rates. After reviewing the case, Solid Ground Financial determined that the client’s condition had been unfairly taken advantage of, creating severe financial hardship. In response, the company waived all program fees to ensure the client could receive help without added burdens. "We just felt that this client was being taken advantage of due to their illness" said a Solid Ground Financial spokesperson. "Predatory payday loans trap people in cycles of debt, and we could not in good conscience charge this client when they had already suffered so much"Lisa D. a client who benefited from the program, shared her experience in an online review: "I am astounded by Casandra and how compassionate she was. I am autistic. I am recovering from the entire thing and I thank you from everything I am."Predatory Lending and Its ImpactAccording to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), more than 12 million Americans use payday loans each year. The average borrower pays nearly $520 in fees on a $375 loan, and annual percentage rates (APRs) often exceed 300%.The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns that payday lending practices can create a “cycle of debt,” where borrowers must reborrow or extend loans multiple times, ultimately paying far more in fees than they initially borrowed.Individuals with disabilities or medical conditions are especially vulnerable to these practices, often lacking access to affordable credit and facing disproportionate targeting by payday lenders.Solid Ground’s MissionSince 2008, Solid Ground Financial has helped thousands of Americans escape payday loan debt through affordable consolidation programs. By combining multiple loans into a single repayment plan, the company lowers payments, eliminates excessive fees, and provides a clear path toward financial relief.This latest act of compassion underscores the company’s mission. "We are in the business of helping people, not profiting from their pain" the spokesperson added.Call to ActionBorrowers struggling with payday loans are encouraged to contact Solid Ground Financial for free consultations and tailored solutions.Visit www.solidgroundfinancial.org or call 1-877-785-7817 today.About Solid Ground FinancialFounded in 2008 and headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, Solid Ground Financial is the largest payday loan consolidation company in the United States. The company provides compassionate, ethical, and effective debt relief solutions, working to protect consumers from predatory lending practices and restore long-term financial stability.Media ContactSolid Ground FinancialPhone: 1-877-785-7817Email: customerservice@solidgroundfinancial.orgWebsite: www.solidgroundfinancial.org

Payday Loan Process

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.