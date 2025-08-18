New Gawler Ambulance Station opens ahead of schedule

Release date: 18/08/25

Today the Malinauskas Labor Government is officially opening Gawler’s brand new $8 million ambulance station – months ahead of schedule – delivering a major boost to frontline emergency services in one of South Australia’s fastest growing regions.

The new facility is now the local headquarters for 28 ambos, including 18 recruited and deployed to the region by the State Government following its 2022 election victory. These SA Ambulance Service personnel have contributed to improved ambulance coverage and response times across Gawler, Willaston, Evanston and surrounds.

Strategically located on Main North Road at Willaston, the new Gawler Ambulance Station is replacing the almost 50-year-old Murray Street facility after it was outgrown by local crews. The new station was previously slated to open in October but has been delivered two months ahead of schedule by construction company Cook Build.

With accommodation for two 24/7 SAAS crews, garage space for up to five ambulance vehicles at any one time, and external parking for two light fleet vehicles, this expanded facility more than doubles the former station’s capacity.

The new Gawler Ambulance Station also features a dedicated training room, providing ongoing skills development and ensuring continued high-quality training and support for our incredibly hard working and capable paramedics and ambulance officers.

A new publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED) has been installed outside the new station, providing the community with 24/7 access to life-saving equipment.

Clear signage and guidance from Triple Zero call takers will help anyone respond in a cardiac emergency – the AED is simple to use and requires no prior training. Every minute defibrillation and CPR is delayed to a person suffering a cardiac arrest, their chance of survival decreases by 10 per cent.

Today we mark the opening of the new Gawler Ambulance Station by inviting the community to a tour of the facility, where they can meet paramedics, explore opportunities to volunteer with SAAS and enjoy family-friendly activities such as face painting, CPR demonstrations and a vintage ambulance display.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

The new Gawler ambulance station is a huge step forward for this community, doubling the capacity of the old Murray Street facility with space for five ambulances and two light fleet vehicles.

Before the 2022 election Gawler had just one ambulance operating around the clock. Now, thanks to the Malinauskas Labor Government, they have two 24-hour ambulances and an additional 12-hour day ambulance, significantly boosting emergency response capabilities for this growing region.

Our investment means faster, better-equipped ambulance services right here in Gawler, giving locals greater peace of mind in times of emergency.

Attributable to the 2026 Labor candidate for Light, James Agness

The opening of the new Gawler Ambulance Station is a boon for our community and its health.

The state-of-the-art facility sees critical investment in the health of our region for both the short- and long-term.

With additional appliances, a new publicly accessible AED, and a station that can play its role in the region, our community will benefit from enhanced response times.

The new Gawler Ambulance Station is a perfect example of how our community is benefiting from the Malinauskas Labor Government’s commitment to build a bigger, better health system.

Attributable to the Member for Light, Tony Piccolo

Opening this new ambulance station is a major win for Gawler and surrounding areas.

It means locals can feel confident knowing ambos have a modern base right here, in a strategic location, ready to respond quickly when emergencies happen.

For years, I’ve been working alongside the community to push for this much-needed upgrade. Our voices have been heard, and now we have a facility that matches the needs of our region.

Attributable to SA Ambulance Service Chief Executive, Rob Elliott

In 2024 our Gawler crews responded to over 6,700 calls for help. This new ambulance station will better support our response to this fast-growing community.

It has been carefully designed to provide our crews with the modern facilities they need to deliver high-quality care and continue developing their clinical and leadership skills.

Importantly, Gawler will offer a publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED) access on site. AEDs are a vital tool that empowers community members to act quickly in cardiac emergencies before our crews arrive.