Traffic alert - 3400 block of Lake Dunmore Road, Salisbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
All lanes of Lake Dunmore Road have been closed north and south of address 3427 due to a tree down across the road involving powerlines. This is the area in front of Branbury State Park.
This incident is expected to last for at least an hour or possibly longer while Green Mountain Power handles their downed lines before the tree can be removed from the roadway. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes as there will be significant delays in this area. Please drive carefully.
