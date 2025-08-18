Alex Vito Fornino Officially Launches Campaign and Website for U.S. Congress in FL-CD-27, a DCCC Red to Blue Target

Alex Fornino is a Democrat, Certified Public Accountant, and activist running for U.S. Congress in Florida's 27th district to defeat U.S. Rep. Maria Salazar.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Alex Fornino is publicly launching his campaign for United States Congress in Florida’s 27th district, a DCCC red to blue target. The Alex Fornino for U.S. Congress team is proud to announce the launch of their website at www.alexforninoforcongress.com.

Alex Fornino is an Italian-Cuban American, Certified Public Accountant, and Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida’s 27th district, a DCCC Red to Blue target, running to defeat MAGA U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar. Alex graduated from the University of Miami with Bachelor's & Master's degrees in Business Administration and Accounting, respectively. He believes in fairness, compassion, justice, democracy and peace. As Florida’s 27th district's next U.S. Representative, Alex plans to be a champion for the values Miamians, Floridians, and Americans alike hold. He will work hard for lower costs of products working families need every day such as housing and need on occasion such as healthcare, local & global peace, common-sense gun legislation, labor unions, job growth, and women’s reproductive freedoms while replacing our oligarchy with democracy.

“I’m a proud progressive Democrat running to fight for Floridians with fairness, compassion, truth and courage as my guiding principles. I’m committed to fighting for our democracy and taking on Trump and his ally Rep. Salazar. I’m the young Millennial Democrat who can flip Florida’s 27th blue,” said Fornino.

Fornino continued, “Trump has pulled the wool over the eyes of the people that elected him. The policies and actions Trump and Salazar are forcing on the American people will hurt most of the voters who elected them. Trump is dismantling much of the Departments of Justice, Education, and Health and Human Services, and he is corrupting the Departments of State, Defense, and Homeland Security, to name a few. Every remarkably good piece of our over-200-year-old democratic republic is in Trump's crosshairs. Enough is enough!”

Fornino will both empower your voice and encourage good job growth by reinforcing and expanding democracy.

“My new website showcases my deep connections to our community, my vision for Florida’s 27th congressional district and the main issues and policies on which I will focus as a U.S. Representative,” Fornino said.

