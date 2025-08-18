Diamond Guild Celebrates 80th Anniversary While Being on The Cutting Edge as New England’s Concierge Jeweler.

Diamond Guild proudly marks its 80th anniversary, continuing its legacy as “the place where New England gets engaged.”

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diamond Guild, New England’s premier destination for custom engagement rings and fine jewelry, proudly marks its 80th anniversary on September 5. Founded three generations ago and now owned by Louis Karten, Diamond Guild continues its legacy as “the place where New England gets engaged.”Since 2020, Diamond Guild has transformed into a private concierge jeweler, offering an exclusive showroom experience at the Space Center in Norwood, Massachusetts. The elegant, by-appointment-only showroom provides a luxurious yet intimate setting where clients can explore over 1,200 engagement ring styles, try them on, and ultimately design a one-of-a-kind, custom-made ring.“Every piece we create is unique, just like the stories behind them,” says owner Louis Karten. “We’ve built a legacy not only on craftsmanship, but on making the experience personal, meaningful, and accessible.”“We carry a full selection of both natural and lab-grown diamonds so our customers have every option available to them,” adds Karten. “It’s about giving people the freedom to choose the diamond that best reflects their values, style, and budget.”“What makes Diamond Guild special is that we’re not just selling jewelry—we’re building relationships. When someone leaves here, they know their ring is one-of-a-kind and created just for them.”Despite moving from its former Legacy Place storefront, Diamond Guild now sells more engagement rings and wedding bands than ever before. By reducing overhead, the company is able to pass significant savings along to its clients—offering wholesale pricing to the public—while maintaining a beautiful, high-end showroom experience.Customers value the private atmosphere. “It felt so different from a typical jewelry store,” said Emily R. of Dedham. “The setting was private and intimate, which made the experience feel really special and personal.”In addition to its Norwood location, Diamond Guild is actively exploring opportunities to expand both within New England and beyond.Customers can design their rings directly on the company’s website at www.thediamondguild.com or schedule a private appointment online or by calling 781-326-8600.For 80 years, Diamond Guild has helped generations celebrate life’s most important moments. Today, its tradition of excellence continues—one custom creation at a time.

