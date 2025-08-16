St Albans Barracks / Possession and Sale of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2005734

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: ST Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2025 @1632 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elm St, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Possession/ Sale of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Stewart Arbuckle

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

ACCUSED: Madison Ovitt

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VICTIM: Gary Ovitt

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2025 qt approximately 1632 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were notified that Madison Ovitt and Stewart Arbuckle were attempting to sell stole items. Further investigation revealed that both Ovitt and Arbuckle were in possession of stolen property and sold that stolen property. Madison Ovitt was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County court on September 22nd at 0830 hours and Stewart Arbuckle was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County court on October 6th at 0830 hours.

Ovitt

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 @0830

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Arbuckle

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 @0830

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.