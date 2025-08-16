Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Possession and Sale of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2005734

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                            

STATION: ST Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2025 @1632 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elm St, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Possession/ Sale of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Stewart Arbuckle                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

ACCUSED: Madison Ovitt                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT                                      

 

VICTIM: Gary Ovitt

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/12/2025 qt approximately 1632 hours Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were notified that Madison Ovitt and Stewart Arbuckle were attempting to sell stole items. Further investigation revealed that both Ovitt and Arbuckle were in possession of stolen property and sold that stolen property. Madison Ovitt was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County court on September 22nd at 0830 hours and Stewart Arbuckle was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County court on October 6th at 0830 hours. 

 

Ovitt

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 @0830            

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

Arbuckle

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 @0830            

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

