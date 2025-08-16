PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press Release

August 16, 2025 Kuya Alan pushes Filipinos to turn hobbies into sources of income Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is encouraging Filipinos to consider turning their hobbies into small businesses or additional sources of income. In an episode of his vlog "CIA 365 with Kuya Alan," the senator said he hopes more people will embrace entrepreneurship without necessarily giving up their day jobs. "Gusto ko i-encourage kayo sa sense of entrepreneurship," he said. Kuya Alan clarified that being an entrepreneur is not automatically better than working a regular 9-to-5 job. Both, he explained, come with challenges. "Minsan when you own your own business, 24/7 ka especially the first 6 months or 1 year or especially kung hindi kumikita right away," he said. He pointed to the growing market for collectibles as one example of how personal interests can become profitable. He noted that many Filipinos collect NBA merchandise, Pokémon items, and trading cards--himself included. "Alam mo panahon ngayon ng collectibles, toys, and since noong pandemic, grabe ang pagtaas ng presyo ng maraming mga collectibles," Kuya Alan said. He also cited content creation as another hobby that has turned into a source of income for many. Kuya Alan said he hopes more Filipinos, especially young people, can find ways to balance their jobs with entrepreneurial ventures based on their passions. Earlier this year, Kuya Alan introduced his vlog as an offshoot of his public service initiative. The online program aims to provide useful insights and connect with Filipinos daily through discussions on wisdom, faith, and values. Kuya Alan, itinutulak ang entrepreneurship sa pamamagitan ng hobbies Hinihikayat ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang mga Pilipino na gawing maliit na negosyo o karagdagang pagkakakitaan ang kanilang mga hobby. Sa isang episode ng kanyang vlog na "CIA 365 with Kuya Alan," sinabi ng senador na umaasa siyang mas marami ang magkakaroon ng interes sa pagnenegosyo nang hindi kinakailangang iwan ang kanilang regular na trabaho. "Gusto ko i-encourage kayo sa sense of entrepreneurship," aniya. Nilinaw ni Kuya Alan na ang pagiging negosyante ay hindi awtomatikong mas maganda kaysa sa pagiging empleyado ng isang regular na trabaho. Pareho aniya itong may hamon. "Minsan when you own your own business, 24/7 ka especially the first 6 months or 1 year or especially kung hindi kumikita right away," sabi niya. Bilang halimbawa, tinukoy ng senador ang lumalaking merkado ng collectibles na pwedeng gawing pagkakakitaan ng mga mahihilig dito. Binanggit din niya na maraming Pilipino ang nagko-collect ng NBA merchandise, Pokémon items, at trading cards. "Alam mo panahon ngayon ng collectibles, toys, and since noong pandemic, grabe ang pagtaas ng presyo ng maraming mga collectibles," sabi ni Kuya Alan. Tinukoy din niya ang content creation bilang isa pang hobby na umuusbong ngayon bilang side hussle ng marami. Umaasa ang senador na mas maraming Pilipino, lalo na ang kabataan, ang makakahanap ng balanse sa kanilang trabaho at mga negosyo na nakabatay sa kanilang passion. Inilunsad ng senador ngayong taon ang kanyang vlog bilang bahagi ng kanyang public service initiative. Layunin ng online program na magbigay ng makabuluhang pananaw at makipag-ugnayan sa mga Pilipino araw-araw sa pamamagitan ng talakayan tungkol sa wisdom, faith, at values.

