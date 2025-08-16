South Asian Heritage Month: Q&A with RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel

RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel answers a series of questions reflecting on how her South Asian heritage has shaped her life and work, in response to South Asian Heritage Month (SAHM)’s theme ‘roots to routes’. This theme was also covered by SAHM co-founder Dr Binita Kane FRCP in the latest edition of Commentary .

This year’s theme for SAHM is 'roots to routes'. What comes to mind when you hear that, and can you share a moment in your life where your cultural roots influenced a decision or direction you took?

What comes to mind when I hear this is how proud I am of my cultural roots. My mum always used to say however far you go, you should never forget your roots and where you came from. Everything I do is grounded from my cultural history and background.

I am second generation South Asian, and my parents came from India in the late 1960s. Despite my dad being a qualified engineer, he had to work in the cotton mills, and he started off with very little. My mum was a housewife and a wonderful mother who always instilled in us the value of education. I never forgot these things and I wanted to do well for them. What I have achieved in my life is because of my parents and for my parents. I lost my mum when I had just become a new consultant, and I think she would be very proud to see me now as president of the RCP!