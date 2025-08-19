Toastworthy Events & Entertainment Launches in Las Vegas: Women-Owned, Locally Born, and Redefining Celebrations

Las Vegas natives, women-owned, and ready to redefine celebration—one toast at a time. Photo credit: Bethany Paige Photography

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The entertainment capital of the world just got a new way to celebrate—by locals, for locals. Toastworthy Events & Entertainment, the city’s newest women-owned event planning company, officially launches this week, offering a chic yet strategic approach to milestone celebrations, luxury parties, and brand activations across the Valley.

Founded by Las Vegas natives Dominique Schuster and Bianca Termini, Toastworthy is more than an event planning company—it’s a hometown story. With deep roots in the community and careers shaped by Las Vegas’ unique entertainment culture, the duo brings insider expertise and local pride to every event they touch.

“Las Vegas knows how to put on a show, but we believe every celebration—big or small—deserves that same level of intention and flair,” says co-founder Dominique Schuster. “As locals, we know the city’s heartbeat and how to design experiences that feel both personal and unforgettable in an affordable way.”

Toastworthy blends high-end design with meticulous coordination to create events that look beautiful, feel seamless, and resonate with meaning. From intimate weddings and stylish soirées to children’s parties, pop-up activations, and corporate celebrations, every detail is curated to reflect both the client’s story and the city’s spirit.

Service offerings include:

• Planning Only – Timelines, vendor recommendations, and design concepts for DIY execution.

• Coordination Only – Seamless event-day flow for client-planned celebrations.

• Execution Only – Setup, styling, guest management, and teardown.

• Full-Service Planning, Coordination & Execution – From concept creation to clean-up.

• Family Photoshoot Concierge – End-to-end planning for stress-free, stylish family photos.

With Dominique’s decade of experience in brand marketing and over 20 years in live entertainment, and Bianca’s distinguished pageantry background where precision, elegance, and presentation are paramount, Toastworthy combines creative flair with a scientific approach to event design—incorporating details like color psychology, scent, lighting, and spatial flow to craft celebrations that connect emotionally and leave lasting impressions.

“Our mission is to design experiences that bring people together, inspire connection, and showcase the magic of Las Vegas living,” says co-founder Bianca Termini. “As women and natives of this city, we’re proud to create moments that celebrate both our clients and our community.”

Toastworthy is now booking for 2025 and beyond, with a special launch-week offer: complimentary 30-minute consultation calls for clients who inquire by August 31 at toastworthylv.com. Press materials, including photos and logos, are available in the Toastworthy Press Kit linked here.

