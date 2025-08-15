Governor Abbott Appoints Mangum-Merendino To 75th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, August 15 - August 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Michelle Mangum-Merendino as Judge of the 75th Judicial District Court in Liberty County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Michelle Mangum-Merendino of Liberty is an attorney in private practice. She is president of the Liberty County Bar Association, member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Bar College and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and former member of the American Bar Association and the Harris County Bar Association. Additionally, she is a member of the Liberty Police Department Advisory Board, Texas Family Law Foundation, and Faith Family Church. Mangum-Merendino received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from University of Houston–Clear Lake and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law Houston.