Governor Abbott Appoints Wren As District Attorney Of 159th Judicial District

TEXAS, August 15 - August 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Amy Wren as the District Attorney of the 159th Judicial District in Angelina County, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Amy Wren of Lufkin is the criminal chief assistant district attorney for the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, The Colorado Bar, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office Bar. Additionally, she is a board member for Harold’s House – East Texas Alliance for Children and a member of the Texas District and County Attorneys Association’s Domestic Violence Training Development Committee. Wren received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Sociology from Colorado State University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor University.