Governor Abbott Appoints Morgan To 318th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, August 15 - August 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Brent Morgan to the 318th Judicial District Court in Midland County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Brent Morgan of Midland is an attorney and owner of The Morgan Law Offices. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Tech Alumni Association 1923 Society. Morgan received a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication from Trinity University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.

