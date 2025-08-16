Brownsville CBP officers seize more than $572K in cocaine at Los Indios International Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Los Indios International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at $572,235 hidden within a 2011 Honda.
“Our officers remain continually vigilant in keeping our border secure and our country safe; and their efforts led to this significant drug seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
The seizure took place on Thursday, Aug. 14, at the Los Indios International Bridge when a 32-year-old male United States citizen who resides in San Benito, Texas, attempted entry into the U.S. in a 2011 Honda. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary inspection for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a nonintrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered 19 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 42.85 pounds of alleged cocaine.
CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.