Brownsville CBP officers seize more than $572K in cocaine at Los Indios International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Los Indios International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at $572,235 hidden within a 2011 Honda.

“Our officers remain continually vigilant in keeping our border secure and our country safe; and their efforts led to this significant drug seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 43 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Thursday, Aug. 14, at the Los Indios International Bridge when a 32-year-old male United States citizen who resides in San Benito, Texas, attempted entry into the U.S. in a 2011 Honda. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary inspection for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a nonintrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered 19 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 42.85 pounds of alleged cocaine.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

