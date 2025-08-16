West Covina Unified School District Welcomes Rochelle Wolf as Principal of Cameron Elementary School

Rochelle Cantu Wolf

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rochelle Cantu Wolf as the new principal of Cameron Elementary School . With nearly two decades of experience in education and a proven record in instructional leadership, Wolf brings extensive expertise in curriculum implementation, school culture building, and community engagement.In addition to her experience as an administrator, Wolf has served as an assistant principal, teacher, and district-level instructional coach. Her leadership has included advancing student-centered initiatives such as Culturally Responsive Teaching, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS), and social-emotional learning, as well as managing large-scale school events and fostering partnerships with community organizations.Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores commended Wolf’s appointment, saying:“Rochelle Wolf is an outstanding educational leader whose commitment to excellence and equity aligns perfectly with WCUSD’s mission. Her experience, vision, and ability to connect with students, staff, and families will be an asset to Cameron Elementary and the district as a whole.”Board of Education President Joe Magallanes shared:“We are thrilled to welcome Rochelle Wolf to the WCUSD family. Her proven leadership, dedication to student achievement, and passion for fostering a positive school community make her the ideal choice to lead Cameron Elementary School into an exciting new chapter.”Wolf expressed her excitement about joining WCUSD and working with the Cameron Elementary community:“I am honored to begin this journey at Cameron Elementary. My goal is to create an inclusive, supportive, and academically challenging environment where every student can thrive, and where families and staff feel valued and engaged.”

