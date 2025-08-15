HRSA awards grants to 58 rural health organizations, opportunities for additional grants
The Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded more than $15 million in grants to 58 rural health organizations for four-year projects as part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy’s Rural Health Care Services Outreach program. The awardees must use innovative, evidence-informed models to address health care needs unique to their communities that are designed to expand access to care and improve health outcomes. The projects will be conducted by a local network of partnering organizations that may include rural hospitals, community-based organizations, health departments, schools, health centers, rural health clinics, academic institutions and other local and state entities.
HRSA also announced the application period for the fall cohort of the Rural Hospital Stabilization Program ends Aug. 20. The program helps critical access hospitals, prospective payment system hospitals, rural emergency hospitals and Indian Health Service hospitals improve financial stability and expand necessary community services. Applications for the next cohort of the Targeted Technical Assistance for Rural Hospitals Program close Sept. 30. The program provides two years of technical assistance for rural hospitals addressing financial and operational challenges and maintaining essential health services.
