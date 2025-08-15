HRSA awards grants to 58 rural health organizations, opportunities for additional grants

The Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded more than $15 million in grants to 58 rural health organizations for four-year projects as part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy’s Rural Health Care Services Outreach program. The awardees must use innovative, evidence-informed models to address health care needs unique to their communities that are designed to expand access to care and improve health outcomes. The projects will be conducted by a local network of partnering organizations that may include rural hospitals, community-based organizations, health departments, schools, health centers, rural health clinics, academic institutions and other local and state entities.