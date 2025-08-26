Parenting Expert Lee Ann Mancini Awarded 2025 Christian Market Book of the Year
Award-Winning Parenting Guide Helps Families Navigate Today’s Unique Challenges with Faith and Confidence
Already receiving praise from parents, educators, and ministry leaders, the book equips families to raise children who are resilient, compassionate, and grounded in biblical values that last a lifetime. The book has been widely praised for its blend of scriptural depth and real-world parenting insight.
“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” Mancini said. “This recognition is an honor, but the real reward is seeing families strengthened and children grow confident in their faith. It's really about the salvation of our children and the preservation of the Christian faith."
Mancini is the creator and executive producer of the Sea Kids animated series, based on her award-winning children’s books, which teach biblical principles through the underwater adventures of colorful and unique sea creatures. She is also the founder of RaisingChristianKids.com, a site dedicated to equipping parents with resources to nurture strong, faith-filled families.
WHY THE BOOK MATTERS
In a culture filled with distractions, distortions, and competing voices, parents are searching for practical, effective ways to nurture their children’s character and faith. "Raising Kids to Follow Christ" provides:
• Proven strategies to help children build a strong biblical foundation that lasts a lifetime.
• Tools for navigating cultural challenges with wisdom and grace.
• Practical step-by-step ways to create a Christ-centered home environment.
• Simple and effective disciplining techniques for children of all ages.
• Encouragement for parents, grandparents, teachers, and ministry leaders raising and discipling the next generation.
BOOK INFORMATION
• TITLE: Raising Kids to Follow Christ, Instilling a Lifelong Trust in God
• AUTHOR: Lee Ann Mancini
• PUBLISHER: Whitaker House
• RELEASE DATE: 2024
• FORMATS: Paperback, eBook, Audiobook
• ISBN: 979-8-88769-095-7
• AVAILABILITY: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, ChristianBook.com, Walmart.com, RaisingChristianKids.com, and wherever books are sold
Criss Bertling
Criss Bertling LLC
+1 561-409-7696
inquire@rckids.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.