Swine Feed Minerals Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

How Much Is The Swine Feed Minerals Market Worth?

The market size of swine feed minerals has experienced impressive growth over recent years. The market is projected to expand from $149.38 billion in 2024 to $163.73 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The significant growth during the historic period is attributed to improved feed efficiency, heightened nutritional awareness, prevention of diseases, and increased livestock intensification.

The market for minerals in swine feed is anticipated to witness substantial expansion in the upcoming years. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%, it is predicted to attain a value of $239.15 billion by 2029. Various factors such as increase in population, a shift towards sustainable farming practices, alterations in regulations, and overall global economic patterns contribute to this expected growth. Key trends projected for this period include technological innovation, augmented demand for specialty minerals, a surge in acceptance of precision nutrition, growth in organic and natural feed additives, farm digitalization, novel developments in mineral delivery methods, and market amalgamation.

What Are The Factors Driving The Swine Feed Minerals Market?

The surge in organic meat demand is anticipated to spur the expansion of the swine feed minerals market. Health benefits, such as lower saturated fats and calories and increased concentrations of beneficial omega-3 acids, make organic meat attractive. The growing awareness among farm owners about the significance of providing healthy pigs with quality feeds creates a need for high-grade minerals for swine feeds. For example, SPINS, an American wellness-centric data tech company, discovered that approximately 70% of millennial pet owners prefer their pets to have natural and organic products. This increasing preference for organic meat consequently enhances the growth of the swine feed minerals market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Swine Feed Minerals Market?

Major players in the Swine Feed Minerals include:

• Alltech

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill Inc.

• Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

• Kent Corporation

• Nutreco N. V.

• BASF SE

• Land O'Lakes Inc.

• CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S

• Lallemand Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Swine Feed Minerals Sector?

The creation of innovative products is a prominent trend emerging within the pig feed minerals market. Major firms active in this industry are concentrating on crafting novel product solutions as a strategy to consolidate their market standing. For instance, in November 2022, ADM, an enterprise based in the US specializing in human and animal nutrition, unveiled two products in its SUCRAM line, a solution intended to sweeten the feed for livestock. These feed additives, Pancosma, SUCRAM M’I Sweet, and SUCRAM Specifeek are sweetening agents formulated to enhance the taste of feed for young animals, with special focus on weanling pigs. Palatants and sweeteners serve as valuable nutritional solutions that augment feed intake and boost producer efficiencies while contributing to the health and overall well-being of animals.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Swine Feed Minerals Market Share?

The swine feed minerals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Starter Feed Or Grower Feed, Sow Feed, Pig Grower Feed, Other Products

2) By Ingredients: Cereal, Oilseed Meal, Oil, Molasses, Other Ingredients

3) By Additives: Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers, Other Additives

Subsegments:

1) By Starter Feed Or Grower Feed: Pre-Starter Feed, Starter Grower Feed

2) By Sow Feed: Gestation Sow Feed, Lactating Sow Feed

3) By Pig Grower Feed: Grower Finisher Feed, Finishing Feed

4) By Other Products: Supplementary Feed, Specialty Feed Additives

What Are The Regional Trends In The Swine Feed Minerals Market?

In 2024, the swine feed minerals market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report for swine feed minerals encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

