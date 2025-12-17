Ubuntu Bank to Be Launched in the DRC to Advance Digital Banking and Green Finance Across Africa

Dr. Louison Mbombo, Founder & Chief Executive Officer Mbombo Investment Group/Ubuntu Bank

A new purpose-driven digital bank under Mbombo Investment Group

NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ubuntu Bank, a bold new entrant into Africa’s financial sector, officially launches under the leadership of Dr. Louison Mbombo. Our mission is to foster trust and shared purpose among stakeholders by bridging financial inclusion, sustainable development, and international investment, inspiring confidence in Africa's future.

Guided by the African philosophy of Ubuntu — “I am because we are” — the bank will offer cutting-edge digital banking services, climate finance products, and access to capital for entrepreneurs, with a sincere focus on empowering underserved populations and fostering hope for a more inclusive financial future.

“Africa’s future will be shaped by those who combine innovation with purpose,” said Dr. Mbombo. “Ubuntu Bank is not just about transactions — it’s about transformation. We are here to give every African the tools to thrive in a digital and green economy.”



Banking With Purpose

Ubuntu Bank’s core services will include:

Digital Banking & Mobile Solutions: Secure, fast, and accessible banking via smartphones and digital wallets.

Green Finance & Carbon Credit Investments: Financing climate-resilient projects and enabling Africa to participate in the global carbon market fully.

SME & Entrepreneur Support: Providing funding, mentorship, and financial tools for Africa’s business leaders of tomorrow.

Phase-by-Phase Growth Plan

Phase 1 (Q1–Q2 2026): $15M Seed Round, MVP development, regulatory groundwork.

Phase 2 (Q2–Q3 2026): $75M Series A, core banking platform, mobile app rollout, market licenses.

Phase 3 (Q4 2026): Pilot launch in DRC with 100K+ users onboarded.

Phase 4 (2027 onwards): Expansion into 5+ countries, cross-border payments, 1M+ users.

About Dr. Louison Mbombo

Dr. Louison Mbombo is a recognized leader in global finance, climate advocacy, and impact investment. With prestigious awards from UNESCO, the European Commission, the Brazilian Government, and the Dutch Coalition for Humanitarian Innovation, Dr. Mbombo has mobilized hundreds of millions in capital for health, education, and environmental projects worldwide. He now brings his expertise to launch Africa’s next-generation bank, integrating technology, sustainability, and inclusion.

Website: www.bankubuntu.com

Contact: investors@bankubuntu.com

Kinshasa, DRC

Avenue Bon Accueil 2, Socimat-Gombe

Wilmington, USA

3911 Concord Pike #8030, Wilmington, DE 19803

Mississauga, Canada

1270 Central Parkway West, Suite 120, Mississauga, Ontario, L5C4P4

contact@mbomboinvestmentgroup.com

louisonmbombo@mbomboinvestmentgroup.com

+1 438 3686473 (WhatsApp)

+243 896 340 889 (Phone)

