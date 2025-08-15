State disciplines health care providers (08-15-2025)

For immediate release: August 15, 2025 (25-098)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Cowlitz County

In July 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Jorge A. Brito (NA61419591) with unprofessional conduct. In March and May 2024, Brito allegedly failed to properly transfer a patient on two occasions, resulting in serious injuries.

King County

In July 2025 the Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist order to Scott Allen Watson, prohibiting him from practicing as a certified nursing assistant and home care aide without a license. Watson, who has never held either credential, was under an eviction notice from the home where he was living. In October 2023, he falsely told the realtor selling the property he was a licensed caregiver for the homeowner, demanded $390,000 for services, and filed four wage liens that delayed the sale. Watson was also fined $1,000.

Pierce County

In June 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission and dentist Adam Zigmund Mileski (DE60601618) entered an agreed order requiring Mileski to pay a $5,000 fine and complete an ethics and professional boundaries assessment within six months. He must also pass the Commission’s jurisprudence exam within 30 days. Mileski provided non-urgent dental procedures during the COVID-19 shutdown and failed to adequately supervise staff, in violation of state pandemic restrictions and professional standards of care.

In July 2025 the Examining Board of Psychology charged psychologist Lezlie Anne Pickett (PY00003817) with unprofessional conduct. Pickett allegedly included inaccurate information in a psychological evaluation after misidentifying the patient based on social media activity.

Snohomish County

In July 2025 the Department of Health charged certified home care aide Wandy Adolf Sumual (HM60602855) with unprofessional conduct. Sumual allegedly showed inappropriate photos of a patient to another person and failed to respond to the department’s subpoena and letter of cooperation.

Thurston County

In July 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Melissa Ilene Jackson (NA61425912) with unprofessional conduct. Jackson allegedly provided patient care while under the influence of alcohol and admitted to administering improperly handled medication to a patient.

Out of State

Colorado: In July 2025 the Department of Health charged mental health counselor Stephen Patrick Flansbaum (LH60526071) with unprofessional conduct. In 2024, Flansbaum allegedly reported a relapse and entry into inpatient treatment. He later failed to submit a written explanation as required.

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

